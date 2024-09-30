Massive Mythic Broodtwister and Ky'veza Nerfs on Weekly Reset

Nerub-ar Palace

Broodtwister Ovi’nax health reduced by 15% on Mythic difficulty.

Experimental Dosage duration increased to 8 seconds on Mythic difficulty.

Poison Burst cast time increased to 4 seconds on Mythic difficulty.

Volatile Concoction periodic damage reduced by 30% on Mythic difficulty.

Blood Parasites are no longer immune to crowd control while casting Infest.

Fixed an issue where Blood Parasites would sometimes melee players.

Mutation: Accelerated increases movement speed of Blood Parasites by 10% every 2 seconds (was every 1 second) on Heroic and Mythic difficulties.

Vile Discharge damage reduced by 20% on Mythic difficulty.

Health reduced by 10% on Mythic difficulty.

Chasmal Gash now persists through death on Mythic difficulty.

Assassination damage reduced by 20% on Mythic difficulty.

Twilight Massacre damage reduced by 15% on Mythic difficulty.

Queensbane damage over time effect reduced by 17% on Mythic difficulty.

Queensbane expiration damage reduced by 25% on Mythic difficulty.

Starless Night damage reduced by 15% on Mythic difficulty.

Eternal Night damage reduced by 15% on Mythic difficulty.

Fixed an issue causing Assassination and Twilight Massacre to pierce some immunities on Mythic difficulty.

Motes will now spawn more reliably at each player’s exact location.

With scheduled weekly maintenance in each region, we’ll make the following adjustments to the Mythic difficulty raid: