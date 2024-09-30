Massive Mythic Broodtwister and Ky'veza Nerfs on Weekly Reset

With scheduled weekly maintenance in each region, we’ll make the following adjustments to the Mythic difficulty raid:
Nerub-ar PalaceBroodtwister Ovi’nax
Nexus-Princess Ky’veza
- Broodtwister Ovi’nax health reduced by 15% on Mythic difficulty.
- Experimental Dosage duration increased to 8 seconds on Mythic difficulty.
- Poison Burst cast time increased to 4 seconds on Mythic difficulty.
- Volatile Concoction periodic damage reduced by 30% on Mythic difficulty.
- Blood Parasites are no longer immune to crowd control while casting Infest.
- Fixed an issue where Blood Parasites would sometimes melee players.
- Mutation: Accelerated increases movement speed of Blood Parasites by 10% every 2 seconds (was every 1 second) on Heroic and Mythic difficulties.
- Vile Discharge damage reduced by 20% on Mythic difficulty.
The Silken Court
- Health reduced by 10% on Mythic difficulty.
- Chasmal Gash now persists through death on Mythic difficulty.
- Assassination damage reduced by 20% on Mythic difficulty.
- Twilight Massacre damage reduced by 15% on Mythic difficulty.
- Queensbane damage over time effect reduced by 17% on Mythic difficulty.
- Queensbane expiration damage reduced by 25% on Mythic difficulty.
- Starless Night damage reduced by 15% on Mythic difficulty.
- Eternal Night damage reduced by 15% on Mythic difficulty.
- Fixed an issue causing Assassination and Twilight Massacre to pierce some immunities on Mythic difficulty.
- Motes will now spawn more reliably at each player’s exact location.