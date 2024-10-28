Massive Increase to Bronze Celebration Token on Weekly Reset

Dornogal Weekly Quests (Worldsoul, Archive, Delve) – 10 Bronze Celebration Tokens

– Bonus Holiday Quests (Timewalking, World Quests, Arena, Battleground, Dungeon, Delve) – 10 Bronze Celebration Tokens

– Zone Activity Weeklies (Awakening the Machine, Spread the Light, Snuffling, Azj’Kahet Pacts, Theater Troupe) – 8 Bronze Celebration Tokens each

– Special Assignment World Quests – 8 Bronze Celebration Tokens each/2 per week

11.0 World Boss – 8 Bronze Celebration Tokens

Queen Ansurek – 15 Bronze Celebration Tokens

Conquest/Rated PvP Weekly – 15 Bronze Celebration Tokens

Honor, War Mode, and Brawl Weeklies – 8 Bronze Celebration Tokens each

We are increasing the amount of Bronze Celebration Tokens that players can earn from Season 1 weekly activities with weekly resets tomorrow.Our goal has been that players should and can get all the tokens they need during the event by playing content they enjoy. We hope that this increase will help some players get more tokens naturally by engaging with their regular content and the 20th activities that interest them the most. This should open repeat tokens faster and allow players to continue with their preferred content type be it PvP (Korrak’s Revenge), raiding (Blackrock Depths), dungeons (Classic Timewalking), or outdoor style content (World Bosses or Codex of Chromie).