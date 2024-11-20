Massive Battle for Azeroth Achievement Nerfs in Patch 11.0.7

how about they nerf the shadowlands one with assaults , remove torghast from the achiv req, make renown easy to aquirable or that you can skip campaign if you already had a char that was above 80 renown
Silly, why bother adding it in the first place if its all just gonna be a joke to complete now? Ain't much achievement in that.How about you make the ORIGINAL achievements FoS then, for those of us who actually spend the time completing them back in the days before you obliterate them?
W change, some achievs being bugged for years being part of that insane meta
Big W for combating the corruption. As an achievement hunter, that achievement sucks. Tell me a Tale also a W for those that didn't complete when current content. Getting some of those quest items to drop is crazy challenging.
These are some nice changes for sure. Hopefully something can be done to make Warfronts more easily accessible though as well.
Big win! thank you blizzard!
Good. Now do that for Shadowlands. Some legacy achievements requirements are completely nuts!
Shouldve known to wait...
W changes, now they only need to remove/change Essence Essentials because it requires pvp islands/pvp kills in Nazjatar and they are golden!
Good.
Well good I've done enough of Tell me a tale then. Did a few annoying achievements that got nerfed with this update so too bad for me for completing early but whatever.Just needs those specific WQ to pop in Nazmir... any day now....
tbh only real annoyances were pvp.legacy content should not have pvp in their metas.
Some great changes. I'm pretty sure that I have done all achieves required, or I'm at least very close
Nice. Although it will give me instant achievement now, I was willing to work on some stuff
Qqqqqqqqqqq!Please remove Trove Tracker too I simply don’t k ow how to beat the last one and have tried everything. Im so sad 😭
bravo !
Very nice changes.Still need hardmode reclaimation rig on mechagon for the colour palette for the achievement available in eight colours.Hard to get all 20 elementals with the super collider when xillidanx the demonhunter eyebeams and one shots them before you can hit them.And i know some of the arcane trunks for trove tracker still bug out for a lot of players and the vehicle ui doesnt work properly, it doesn’t fire the lazer at the orbs.