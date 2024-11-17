Mass Concentration Builds and Emblem Crafting - Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 352

Exciting Times Ahead

It's Not Too Late



There's a lot of folks asking 'Is it too late?', 'Is it possible to earn money now?'. Which is fair, the profession system in WoW has only gotten more complicated over time and Knowledge points are one of the least forgiving systems in WoW.



So here's my medium effort guide to getting your main or an Alt to a point where they can do something useful. We're going to do a little bit of 'acuity shuffling' to get some starting acuity and also leave with 2 professions you can immediately start using for passive income. From there you can switch to your profession of choice with a decent start.



First things first be level 80.Then install the WeakAura addon and then import this

Optional step is to delete the Tooltip at the bottom. It's handly it's own group so is quite easy to get rid of.



Next go and learn Skinning and Enchanting. Also if you haven't chosen a Pact for the week yet take the Weaver, if you have enough rep they grant a 10/30% buff to crafting/gathering speed which is super useful.

This is true regardless of what you're aiming for as your final professions.



At this point your weakaura will look something like this:



It might seem like a lot but it'll become a lot more manageable soon.



Time for some sightseeing around the 4 TWW zones. There's 8 KP items for all professions, 2 in each zone.

If you click the weakaura of an item in your zone, it'll put a marker on the map.

So our aim now is to go to the 4 zones and grab all the items listed in the WA.



Whilst we're doing this we can also grab the 4 weekly profession items (2 for skinning and 2 for enchanting). These drop from any 'containers' in TWW zones, things like "Arathi Treasure Hoard" and "Deep Lost Satchel". They can also be found from the piles of "Disturbed Earth" but I've found the drop rate from these to be a lot worse than from the boxes so aren't really worth your time. If you just grab all the boxes you see whilst you are grabbing the KP items, you'll more than likely get the 4 items you need.



When you're getting the items in the City of Threads, talk to the Skinning and Enchanting Supply vendors. They have a 10 KP skill book for Kej which is worth grabbing if you have the spare Kej.



We're done with exploring for now so head back to Dornogal. Consume all the KP items you just found and move onto the next steps. You can do Skinning/Enchanting in either order, so just do whichever you feel like first.



Enchanting



First of all level your enchanting to 25. There's plenty of guides out there but looking at



128 Storm Dust

1 Leyline Residue

1 Gleaming Shard

4 Bismuth Rod (Can be bought from the vendor by the Enchanting Table)



Once you hit 25 you unlock Specialisations and the weekly quest. Accept the quest, pop to the AH for the materials and then complete it. You should now have completed the weekly quests for Enchanting apart from: the Treatise, 5 Fleeting Manifestations and 1 Gleaming Crystal.



The next step is to get the Fleeting Manifestations, Gleaming Crystal and Shimmering Dust. Take a look in your WeakAura at how many 'Shimmering Dust' you have built up. These are the catchup mechanic for Enchanting that you can get from disenchanting items. On my priest that's 143 so I add 6 to get 149, that's how many Darkmoon decks we're about to go buy.



Currently on my server the Symbiosis and Vivacity decks cost 600g a piece. So if you have the bankroll and you're impatient you could probably just buy 106 decks outright. If not, check the cost of the cards. Right now I can buy the 8 cards for a vivacity deck for 112 so clearly better to just buy the cards. Combine and disenchant all the decks and you'll get 149 KP items. The reason we are doing this is that there's a 100% chance of getting a KP item when you disenchant an epic. So by disenchanting 149 epics, we get the 6 weekly KP items and then all the catchup KP items.



Next we've got some more enchanting to do. Put 5 points in "Ephemerals, Enrichments, and Equipment" and then 20 points in "Deceptive Decorations". Make one each of the Gleeful Glamours for the first craft bonuses.



Consume all your KP items and you're done with Enchanting for now.



Skinning



Skinning is just as easy but a bit more time consuming.

First of all grab yourself a set of skinning gear. A full set of the highest iLvl greens should only set you back around 2500g and we're about to go skin a lot of mobs so the extra stats will be worth it.

Now get yourself into a 'Bee/Wolf Skin Farm' group. These are groups which just do large pulls of the elite Wolf and Bee Packs by the Cinderbrew area and then skin them. Just search 'skin' in the custom group tab and there will be some pretty much any time of day.

Once you hit 25 skinning you'll need to head back to accept and turn in the weekly skinning quest. Do this as soon as you hit 25 skinning skill.

You can also spend you KP now, I recommend just dumping them into Luring 40 -> Trained Tracker 40 -> Tanning 40 -> Impressive Infuser 40. This gets you some general skinning speed/skill and the ability to use Skinning for some passive income if you want to later.



Now all you need to do is keep skinning till you get the 5 Pelts, 1 Furand 100 Talons.

Don't get too discouraged at the start though, the Furs and thing take a lot longer to drop than the Talons do. I've found you generally get 1 Pelt per pull but 3-5 talons per pull.



Next Steps



OK once you're done with those steps you should have a bank of around 1200+ acuity. What you do from here depends on how much more effort you want to put in.



Option 1 - Keep Skinning and Enchanting

Skinning can make some passive daily income:



Use a Supreme Beast Lure to get a Beast Fang

Use the 3x Sharpen Your Knife CDs for guaranteed rare drops

Put those on the AH



For Enchanting look up an Enchanting levelling guide and concentration build. You should have more than enough KP to immediately fill out a concentration build. Use your remaining acuity to buy the Enchanting skill books, any enchants you need and craft your Blue Enchanting profession gear.



You can now log in daily to do your skinning tasks and every 3 days or so to spend your Enchanting concentration.



Option 2 - Drop Skinning/Enchanting/Both for the professions you actually want

Skinning is best one to drop IMO. With your acuity bank you can start your next profession with around 80 KP (24 from KP items, 50 from acuity books, 6 from weekly KP sources). That should be enough to set up a concentration build with Alchemy/Tailor/JC.



Then you have Enchanting + 1 other concentration profession set up. Now you can just log in every 3 days or so, spend a bunch of concentration and log back out.



Option 3 - Secret High effort option. Do Mining/Herbing first.

If your plans require more actuity than you can get from the Skinning/Enchanting then you might want to get all the Herbalism/Mining actuity first.

Do the same steps as for Skinning, but instead of skinning mobs you need to fly around and gather herbs/ore. For mining put your first 60KP into Mining Fundamentals and herbing your first 40KP into Botany. This allows you to mine/herb while mounted which will massively speed up getting all the catchup items.

I call this the high effort option as getting the Herb/Mining catchup items takes a lot longer.



Then you can take option 1 or 2, but with a much higher starting stash of acuity.



That's it! If you push it that's all do-able in one long sessionor could easily be done across a few sessions in one week.



Hope it helps a few people out, if you have any questions/comments let me know!



Mass Concentration Build

Emblem Crafting



I started brand new this expansion 2 months ago so I'll share a method for what I use since I want to share information with who I can and I'm in US servers so EU can probably copy paste without any competition. Although you shouldn't copy paste exactly it depends on your market.



TSM Gold Graph:



Almost 1 month without any real gold earning activity.



the 3 big drops were 1 wow token, Brutosaurus purchase, and 2 more wow tokens.



Biggest sellers:



Emblems



Costs to make:



These can be sold cross region but I did not do that at all since I'm too lazy and not that degenerate lol



Because I see people guarding their little concentration builds like their life depends on it lol. So I wanted to share some things before I go on break for the winter. It's too lame to play in a deflationary economy lol.



Is Cross Realm Flipping worth it?



While warband made it easier to buy stuff cross-realm with 1 account, it also made it easier for everyone else, it's not as complex process anymore and most players now know that they can buy stuff cheaper from other servers, also it's easier for botters too?



I assume this means that you will find less deals now?



Azerothauctionassasin just hit me up with a 10K listed plans: sanctified steps, the item was already bought before I enter and buy it.



If someone needs a transmog, he will now check if he can buy it elsewhere cheaper and buy it from there.



My impression is that this can work with very niche items (rare/unknown transmogs) and even then you will have to reset the market constantly. The other stuff such as boes or recipes will be sniped instantly by other players or bots.



Most regular players are not gonna switch servers to buy cheaper transmog somewhere else, for them the warbank is an account-wide bank for the chars they are already playing. Is it more competetive? Yes. Does it open up more possibility due to ease of oppertunity? Yes. Does everyone have that oppertunity? Also yes.



Im using the warbank to flip items and i've made close to 3 mil profit in 2 weeks with just posting for 24 hrs and logging off.



Slow items will still be slow to sell, fast selling items will still be fast to sell.



I've seen an uptick in economic activity in general, but by and large, I think most people don't trade cross server, whether goblins or otherwise. People just don't think of it often. My entire guild knows that I cheap ouit and get deals cross-server, even just on things I intend to use like recipes. Out of some 80 active people, only one has tried doing it with me. He forgets that's an option most of the time. At most, I have guildies that sometimes ask me if I'll do some cross server trading for them, because they're looking for something in particular. It doesn't matter how easy it is, it's just another thing they don't want to do. I've also sold a number of the engineering mounts, on a variety of servers. My prices are usually pretty competitive, but definitely not the lowest out of all the servers, and they still sell- if you're not going to swap servers to save several hundred thousand gold on something you're buying, I dunno what you'll swap for. And given the price, I would assume more of the people who can afford it and are willing to pay, are more likely to know about cross realm trading. But they still buy.



I have noticed prices being lower on some things than I would have assumed, but after some reflection, I think it's less to do with cross realm trading, though that can certainly be a factor. Most of the things I'd buy cross realm, though, I haven't noticed a difference on as far as availability, other than early on after launch, it was easier for me to hop to a server to buy a pattern at a good price, and have it not there. That's understandable, though, and not really out of the ordinary. Highly competitive recipes that are, at the time, quite rare, are going to have a lot of competition at the busiest time of the expansion.

Further Reading