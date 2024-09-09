Mark of the Spelunker Supreme - Free Tier Piece from Heroic Nerub-ar Palace

pvp it is, god bless
i have a feeling this raid is gonna be a massacre on hc early on with all the buffs they've been pushing but i guess we'll have to wait and see.
Can you use it to buy elite pvp items?
can i use solo shuffle and bg blitz to get the rating or dose it have to be 3s
Surprised they didn't add one for super high delving as an option. They are trying to push it as an end game system yet wouldn't go through with giving it a similar reward.
Getting 1600 in shuffle is way less time than trying to get AOTC 1st week. This is actually kind of cool.
Maybe one for defeating all delves on +10?
Can you use it to buy elite pvp items?²
So much for making open world players be able to get nice things too, guess delves are non existant.
Do we know how Mythic score will work with the new set of fixed affixes ? What's 2k rating now ? Are keys still divided in 2 differents weeks for score ?
There should be a different version for lfr (outdoor content)/normal (delves)/heroic (lower m+)/mythic (higher m+) in the appropriate itemlevel.Then make those set items unique equipped (so you can only use one of them at the same time).Et voilà, reachable content for everyone's flavour and no one has to feel left behind.