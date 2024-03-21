March 21st Plunderstorm Tuning Adjustments - Fire Whirl, Explosive Caltrops, and More

Today, with hotfixes that are all now live, we’ve made the following adjustments to offensive and utility abilities in Plunderstorm:
- Fire Whirl Movement speed bonus reduced to 70% across all ranks (was 140%).
Developers’ notes: Our goal is to balance Fire Whirl’s effectiveness relative to the performance of other offensive spells without detracting from the effectiveness of other utility spells.
Star Bomb cast time reduced to 2 seconds across all ranks (was 2.25 seconds).
- Developers’ notes: We’d like to improve the effectiveness of this ability.
Toxic Smackerel cooldown reduced at ranks 1, 2, and 3. Rank 4 unchanged.
- Developers’ note: This is intended to ensure this ability is more in-line with expected power at early levels.
Explosive Caltrops trap radius increased by 40%.
- Developers’ notes: The traps placed by Explosive Caltrops are intended to counter close-range aggression, but this felt a bit inconsistent because the traps were smaller than intended.
Lightning Bulwark channel time increased to 2 seconds (was 1.25 seconds).
- Developers’ notes: Our goal here is to extend the potential window for counter play opportunities.
We’ll have all of the above, along with more updates to Plunderstorm in our next hotfixes update
.