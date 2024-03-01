March 1st Blizzard News & Blue Post Roundup - Hero Talents, SoD Dev Update, Follower Dungeon Hotfixes

Hotfixes



With the recent hotfixes, the maximum number of Follower Dungeons a player can enter in 24 hours was increased to 50. The presence of Followers in dungeons no longer decreases the XP earned by the human players.

Developer Update



The WoW Classic Team provided a wide-ranging update on changes coming to Season of Discovery soon, as well as their current thinking about design in the long term.

Season of Discovery Phase 2 received many hotfixes, including a class tuning pass.

