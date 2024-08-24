MarcelianOnline Interview with Ion Hazzikostas - Raid Checkpoints, Support Role

Is healer not the support role?
i was never apart of the group calling to delete aug but at this point if were only ever gonna have a single support spec maybe its time to either delete aug or rework them back into a dps spec and take most of that utility and put it back in the class tree. even if theres no support role you cant have a single support spec in the game with no plans to add more. doing so gets you exactly where we are now with the problems caused and no solution in sight. aug should have been released with 2-3 other support specs so that theres real feedback or not made as a support spec and just a dps spec. this is just poor management at this point. either add more or get rid of the 1 we have