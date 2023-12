Blizzard

New rewards available for purchase with Riders of Azeroth Badges: Drake Racer’s Scarf, Outlandish Drake Racer’s transmog set, new dragon customizations, Valdrakken Accord Insignia, and Manuscript of Endless Possibility that randomizes mount customizations each time you mount up on a customizable mount.



Complete all Outland Cup races on Gold to earn the achievement Outland Racing Completionist: Gold, Outland Racer title, and Ruby Riders of Azeroth tabard.