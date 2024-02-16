Making Love in Warcraft - Building Azeroth with Kiss Cam Technology

That's an article title lol. Goldshire is waaaay ahead of you.
Now that's a dangerous title you've got there LMAO
need to learn how to make love in wow? visit the moonguard goldshire inn for a master class
In game cut scenes have come a long way. It still surprises me when 2 characters hug lol.
-Yo guys Malfurion could snap every patch endboss in Disneyflight, what do we do with him?-replace him with Ysera and let her do nothingIm still mad they did this to him, wonder whats their excuse gonna be to not let him kick Xal's a$$
They have come a long way from the wrath gate where they made fireball vehicles and drove them around for the observer.
Get your fresh popcorns here! Fresh popcorns here! Got plenty of popcorns to go around!
Cwinge.
First kiss should have been between Alexstrasza and Ysera in the scene when we are losing Ysera (again) and getting the useless antler boy back. Worst trade off ever.
Unsurprising how people are already hating on it. It's a wonder why you guys continue to play this game.
Fun Fact,Sean Mack - a former senior animator who helped make this amazing and emotional scene ........ was let go in the massive layoffs ......... great job blizzard!Go check out his demo reelhttps://vimeo.com/913396785If you have hiring power, let's get this man a job!
The angry commenters are the neckbeards who have never been kissed before, have patience with them.
Dumb people complaining and off-topic spamming aside, this is one of those "IT'S ABOUT TIME" moments. They've been lovers since the very beginning, and so many other forced and random relationships got more content, so it's only correct that the OG lovers got to steal a base first. Shame it had to happen after they shafted Malfurion yet again, but whatever. True love's first kiss.
It was a good scene and it would be better if Malfurion wasn't so lame and boring. Tyrande deserves better.
let us kiss our friends in m+ or in goldshire on that one server