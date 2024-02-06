Lunar Pack - Celestial Six Mount Bundle on Sale Now

Ride off into celestial escapades with The Lunar Pack! Get all six mounts* or fill out your Collection with the ones you have yet to add at an interstellar discount. No matter which you choose to ride astride on your adventures across Azeroth, each is prepared to endow you with good fortune, courage, joy, wit, and a plethora of luck.
The LunarPack is available until February 19, 2024, and Includes:
Grab the Lunar Pack Now
- Shu-Zen, the Divine Sentinel
- Hogrus, Swine of Good Fortune
- Squeakers, the Trickster
- Lucky Yun
- Wen Lo, the River's Edge
- Jade, Bright Foreseer
* Requires World of Warcraft® Subscription or Game Time. Not available in World of Warcraft® Classic games.