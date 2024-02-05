Love is in the Air is Now Live - New Quest Hub, Mount, Pet, Dragonriding Customization

Love lingers in the air around Azeroth, and the time has come to shower those closest to your heart with generosity and compassion and show them your genuine appreciation of kindness and affection during this holiday celebration.The Love is in the Air event has been re-imagined with fresh rewards, new quests and locations, and more! When
: February 5–19Where
: Located outside Orgrimmar and Stormwind, with portals to the Gala of Gifts found in major cities around Azeroth. With help from the Artisan's Consortium, Stormwind and Orgrimmar are putting on a Gala of Gifts! Complete quests, defeat Apothecary Hummel, or donate to the Artisan's Consortium to earn Love Tokens, which can be exchanged for exquisite new rewards. Something is in the air in the major cities across Azeroth. Artisans have come together to put on the Gala of Gifts, where townsfolk can get tokens of kindness and affection for their loved ones.
Getting to the GalaThe Gala of Gifts can be found outside Stormwind and Orgrimmar, with portals to the gala located in major cities across Azeroth. Gala directors Luciano Delgado (Alliance) and Mahaja Cloudsong (Horde) will help ensure you enjoy your time at the Gala of Gifts.
The Trouble with Love A new yearly questline is available—Inspector Snip Snagglebolt and Detective Snap Snagglebolt are on the case again! The Crown Chemical Co. has been kicked out, but something still smells like trouble... Team up with Snagglebolt and his new companion, O.D.I.E., the robotic canine, to sniff out the mystery!
Treat YourselfPractice self-love by relaxing, relieving stress, and whatever self-care means when you make a scenic getaway through a magic portal, helping others as you revisit interesting places around Azeroth.To escape to a world of tranquil peace, visit the following daily quest-givers, Gabbo Blinkwink (Alliance) and Aurora Vabsley (Horde). To pamper yourself in self-love, visit the daily quest-givers, Ying (Alliance) and Ning (Horde).
For the Love of RewardsNew rewards are available from holiday vendors, including a new mount, pet, and more:
Someone once told this Heartseeker Mana Ray
it was adorable. It has been pursuing that positive feeling ever since.
Whereas some moths are attracted to light, the Heartseeker Moth
seems attracted to warm, fuzzy feelings. Some say the phrase "butterflies in your stomach" actually refers to an infestation of Heartseeker Moths.
Share the love with the stylish Exquisite Love Boat Toy
that comfortably seats four.
A rose by any other name...show your true appreciation with an Eternal Rose
cosmetic customization.
- Eyes For You Only Toy: Cast your gaze upon the ones you love and tune out non-party members
- Date Simulation Modulator Toy: Place down a Date Simulation Modulator for up to two hours, allowing you to view the world differently.
- Cosmetics, consumables, and more!
Love, the Ultimate AchievementTwo new achievements are available:
Spread the Love in Wrath of the Lich King™ Classic
: February 5–19The Wrath of the Lich King™ Classic
version of Love is in the Air is also available to those looking for a little love in a hostile world. Head over to Orgrimmar or Stormwind to take part.The vicious Crown Chemical Co. is at large, scheming from within Shadowfang Keep. Help the Steamwheedle Cartel put an end to this threat, and you’ll be fabulously rewarded. You can obtain the following items from defeating the Crown Chemical Co.:
In addition, you’ll have a chance to obtain the X45-Heartbreaker mount.
AchievementsIn Wrath of the Lich King Classic
, the Love is in the Air event features the following achievements:
- *Be Mine - Eat eight "Bag of Candies" heart candies.
- *Charming - Create 12 Lovely Charm Bracelets.
- *Dangerous Love - Assist the Steamwheedle Cartel in stopping the sinister Crown Chemical Co. plot.
- *Fistful of Love - Use a Handful of Rose Petals on specific race/class combinations.
- *Flirt with Disaster - Get completely smashed, put on your best perfume, throw a handful of rose petals on Jeremiah Payson or Sraaz and then kiss them. You'll regret it in the morning.
- *I Pitied the Fool - Pity the Love Fool at specific locations.
- *Lonely? - Enjoy a Buttermilk Delight with someone in Dalaran at a Romantic Picnic during the Love is in the Air celebration.
- Lovely Luck is on Your Side - Open a Lovely Dress Box and receive a Lovely Black Dress.
- *My Love is Like a Red, Red Rose - Obtain a Bouquet of Ebon Roses during the Love is in the Air Celebration.
- *Nation of Adoration - Complete the Lovely Charm Bracelet daily quest for each capital city of your faction.
- Perma-Peddle - Obtain a permanent Peddlefeet pet by procuring a Truesilver Shafted Arrow.
- *The Rocket's Pink Glare - Shoot off 10 Love Rockets in 20 seconds or less.
- *Shafted! - Shoot 10 players with the Silver Shafted Arrow.
- *Sweet Tooth - Sample various Love is in the Air candies.
- Tough Love - Defeat the trio of Crown Chemical Co. apothecaries in Shadowfang Keep.
*Required achievements to unlock Fool for Love
, a meta-achievement awards the title "The Love Fool". Fool for Love is part of the meta-achievements required to complete "What a Long, Strange Trip it's Been", which awards the Violet Proto-Drake mount.
Be sure to spoil yourself and the ones you hold close with love and kindness! For more information on the holiday, you can visit Wowhead's Holiday Guide or Wowhead's Classic Holiday Guide
.