Love is in the Air for Gazlowe and Thaelin Darkanvil in the New Holiday Update

X46-Heartmender

Gazlowe says: Looking good--this'll be miles above the old model.

Thaelin Darkanvil says: Aye, with yer fuel catalyzer and my dynamo shielding, it ought to be runnin' at twice the speed o' the last one!

Gazlowe says: Hey... Thaelin?

Thaelin Darkanvil says: Aye?

Gazlowe says: Not to get all mushy or anything, but... it's nice to have a friend that gets me, you know?

Thaelin Darkanvil says: Ain't mush if it's the truth. Thank ye... and likewise.

