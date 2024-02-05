Love is in the Air 2024 Love Token Sources After Revamp - No Unlimited Sources

Good change. I hated feeling the need to farm charms... to turn into bracelets... to turn into love tokens.
Kinda gross to remove the source of farming the charms but add in a gold sink option to get 10 per day.
Would be nice if you could actually do the dailies as Horde. It's still bugged and the NPCs/quests arent there. You can do the one time quest chain fine but the dailies arent there, at least for Horde, Alliance it works fine.
PSA: If you find yourself thinking a 10k daily gold sink is worthwhile, please seek counselling. You're literally the type of vulnerable person these abusive systems seek to exploit.
This means that Blizzard does not like a style of playing with one character, compared to playing with alts.And this, in turn, probably means that we won't get an option to obtain a third primary profession in the nearest future.
And .... the limited source of dailies is bugged, Amazing !