Lore Highlights from the Dragonflight Codex

The Dragonflight Codex

Primal Dragons, Not Proto-Dragons

Galakrond - Official Story

Chromatus Is Still in Captivity

Void Still Strong in the Twilight Highlands

In the distance, a tower of twisting void rises, its twilight energy seeping into the once pristine landscape to mutate all it touches. Even years after the defeat of the Twilight's Hammer, the land appears no closer to healing, so the red dragons maintain their constant vigil for any stirrings of the Void.

Malygos May Have Had a Human Friend

Legend claims that a human scholar once sought an audience with the Aspect of Magic and that Malygos welcomed this daring scholar into his domain.. Over the course of many months, mortal and dragon formed a rare friendship, leading to the creation of a footbridge across the Westrift whose shattered ruins can still be seen today.

Plot To Kill Chromie Remains Unsolved

Dragon Maturity

Cloud Serpents & Other Dragons

The Dwarves Should Send Tyranastrasz Home

In-Unvierse Books