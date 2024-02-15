This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Lore Highlights from the Dragonflight Codex
The Dragonflight Codex : A Definitive Guide to the Dragons of Azeroth
is the latest
World of Warcraft
illustrated guidebook. We take a look at some of the lore highlights found within.
The Dragonflight Codex
Like most books of its kind,
The Dragonflight Codex
presents itself as a book that exists within the World of Warcraft universe. This time, Archmage Khadgar is credited as the book's author, with the book's real authors, Sandra Rosner and Doug Walsh, listed as transcribers. It's understood that lore within this book isn't necessarily irrefutable fact, but rather Khadgar's perspective - however, that doesn't make it completely unreliable either. Khadgar is a respected scholar in the
World of Warcraft
universe, one who has spent a great deal of personal time with dragons, and can be safely considered an expert on the subject.
As the name suggests, the book is about the Dragons - and not just the Titan-empowered Dragonflights. Khadgar summarizes the events of several important stories involving dragons, from Dawn of the Aspects to Day and Night of the Dragon to War of the Scaleborn, and it's a great way to update yourself if you're not familiar with these stories.
Primal Dragons, Not Proto-Dragons
First of all, the book uses the term "primal dragon" rather than "proto-dragon" to describe those dragons who have not been changed by the Titans' influence. It also reaffirms that dragons are descended from elementals that managed to escape the Elemental Plane.
The book does not reveal anything about the ritual in which the Primalist Incarnates gained their distinct power. However, it does take some time to discuss Elemental dragons - dragons who found their way back into the Elemental Planes, which changed their physiology. As examples, he points to the Stone dragons of Deepholm or the Storm dragons of Skywall, and even suggests the phoenixes of the Firelands followed a similar process to become what they are. Meanwhile, the Storm dragons of Stormheim - the Thorignir - are not treated as related to the Storm dragons of Skywall, despite their similarities. However, Khadgar doesn't seem to know how the Thorignir developed either. Considering the fact that a lot of Primal Dragons in Dragonflight - and not just the Incarnates - have distinctly elemental features suggesting a change in their own physiology, we suspect the Elemental Plane may be involved somehow.
Galakrond - Official Story
The story around Galakrond has traditionally been one the Aspects have been careful not to share too widely. In
Dawn of the Aspects
, it's shown that most dragons don't know much more than he was the biggest dragon ever to live, and was considered the progenitor of dragonkind. Khadgar's notes in the Codex now shows that a lot of Galakrond's story is far better known - but not everything.
Khadgar talks about Galakrond's uncontrolled evolution, believed to be the result of ingesting from a wellspring located on the Dragon Isles. He also blames Galakrond's necrotic infliction on the dragon's decision to turn on his own, eating fellow dragons in his hunger. However, we know that's not the full story.
In the Uldorus lore book,
Progress Report: Uldorus
, Keeper Tyr mentions that the evolution of Galakrond was indeed the result of ingesting wellspring water, but that the water had been polluted by Yogg-Saron. Khadgar seems unaware of this Old God aspect of Galakrond's evolution, which makes us suspect the Aspects themselves are unaware as well. (Apparently, we don't share books we find with other characters unless specifically asked to as part of a quest.)
Chromatus Is Still in Captivity
Khadgar recounts the story of Chromatus, the monstrous five-headed dragon possessed of the powers of all five dragonflights. He reaffirms that Chromatus couldn't be destroyed, and so is being held in an arcane prison instead.
We've yet to see Chromatus in-game, and while we were hoping he would be a raid boss in Dragonflight, the fact that his body is confirmed to still be held in an arcane prison gives us hope - perhaps he will finally rise again when we visit Northrend in
The Last Titan
?
Void Still Strong in the Twilight Highlands
In-game, most of the old world is still stuck at the time of the Cataclysm, so it's hard to know how the land has changed in zones that haven't had more recent story updates. Apparently, even after the defeat of the Twilight's Hammer, and after the official defeat of the Old Gods, the Void is still just a present a threat in the Twilight Highlands as ever.
In the distance, a tower of twisting void rises, its twilight energy seeping into the once pristine landscape to mutate all it touches. Even years after the defeat of the Twilight's Hammer, the land appears no closer to healing, so the red dragons maintain their constant vigil for any stirrings of the Void.
Malygos May Have Had a Human Friend
When describing the Nexus, Khadgar mentions a legend that I hadn't heard before. I asked Nobbel87, and he found a reference to this legend in the
World of Warcraft Roleplaying Game
.
Legend claims that a human scholar once sought an audience with the Aspect of Magic and that Malygos welcomed this daring scholar into his domain.. Over the course of many months, mortal and dragon formed a rare friendship, leading to the creation of a footbridge across the Westrift whose shattered ruins can still be seen today.
If this legend is to be believed, Malygos formed a friendship with a human sometime after the death of most of his flight caused him to isolate himself in the Nexus, but before he reemerged and decided mortals couldn't be trusted with magic. It's an intriguing idea and we would absolutely love to know more.
Plot To Kill Chromie Remains Unsolved
The
Legion
scenario The Deaths of Chromie revolves around saving Chromie from a plot to kill her. While we do manage to rescue Chromie eventually, and she has canonically survived this event, Khadgar states that the identity of the plotters remains a mystery. However, Khadgar does seem to hint the Infinite Dragonflight may be involved, mentioning that they see Chromie as a direct threat to their motives before highlighting the way the fact that the plot against her involved tampering with the timelines - something the Infinite are able to do.
Dragon Maturity
One thing that's been confusing about dragons over the years is how they mature. According to the Codex, dragons age rapidly at first, but it takes at least a decade for a dragon to reach full maturity. Once they have, the aging process slows down drastically, allowing dragons their long lifespans. This somewhat explains Wrathion, who was born during Cataclysm, but appears to be a fully mature dragon now.
Cloud Serpents & Other Dragons
Cloud Serpents are acknowledged to be similar to other dragons, since they, too, have elemental powers. While speculating on their origin, Khadgar recounts the legend of Alani the Stormborn: Lightning struck a lake in the Vale of Eternal Blossoms, setting the water itself on fire. After burning for several days, Alani was found in the center. It's worth noting that, in
Chronicle Volume 1
, the Vale is said to be an area where the Well of Eternity's energies had coalesced, similar to Sholazar Basin or Un’Goro Crater, and is considered a Cradle of Life.
Faerie Dragons, on the other hand, are not considered to be "true" dragons, and inhabit the Emerald Dream as much as they do our world. The Codex claims it was Faerie Dragons who first led the dark troll ancestors of the elves to the Well of Eternity. It also mentions the strange
Whispering Forest of Tirisfal Glades
- where faerie dragons sometimes dance and sing around a mushroom circle - an event that can be witnessed in-game.
Strangely, the Veilwings of Ardenweald are considered to be true dragons, and the only dragons native to the Shadowlands. However, it's unknown whether the First Ones made them or if they evolved from mortal spirits sent to the Shadowlands after death.
The Dwarves Should Send Tyranastrasz Home
Alexstrasza's former consort Tyranastrasz was held with her in Grim Batol, when the Dragonmaw were using her to breed their mounts. During Alexstrasza's escape, Tyranastrasz sacrificed his own life to buy her time, ensuring her freedom. Tyranastrasz' remains were discovered later by the Explorer's League, and his skull is now on display in Ironforge, despite - according to the Codex - multiple requests that it be returned so that the Red Dragonflight can bury him properly.
It's a bit of a strange aside, because Alexstrasza should at the very least be able to convince the Dwarves to return her consort's remains. If we're being honest, the Queen of Dragons has felt strangely toothless throughout this expansion, and stories like this don't help matters.
In-Unvierse Books
Khadgar regularly adds notes in the margins, referencing other texts and books. The cool thing is that every single book has shown up before, though unfortunately most can't be read. We compile a list below:
Khadgar's Essays on Dimensional Convergence
A quest item for
Mazen's Behest
. No longer available on retail, but this is still a quest in Classic. Sadly, the documents are "sealed by a magical force" and cannot be read.
Of Trapes and Lockes
Not in-game, but this book was mentioned before in
The Last Guardian
. Khadgar studied it in order to be able to open one of Medivh's tomes.
Delving Deeper by Arcanist Perclanea
An item that used to reward Artifact Power in
Legion
, but is now a junk item.
Notable Antiquities of Ancient Azeroth
A quest item in Karazhan, and an objective of the quest
Hiding in the Stacks
.
Powerful Magical Foci and Those Who Wielded Them
A novelty item from
Legion
that mages can purchase for 200 gold.
Legends of the Gurubashi, Volume 3
Ironically, Khadgar mentions volume 1, 2, and 4, but only volume 3 is available in-game. However, this junk item can actually be read!
Nostro's Compendium of Dragon Slaying
On Classic, this is a quest item to obtain
Quel'Serrar
. Later, it was converted to a junk item that can be read.
Dr. Terrible's "Building a Better Flesh Giant"
A quest item related to
The Sum is Greater than the Parts
.
Forbidden Rites and other Rituals Necromantic
Khadgar mentions a band of heroes destroyed this book - something we do during the quest
The Four Tomes
.
Draconic Compendium, Volume IV
A quest item related to the quest
Work Study: Bestiaries of Azsuna
.
1
Comment by
Rainy89
on 2024-02-15T02:02:49-06:00
Most of this is, of course, to be retconned in a few years due to “unreliable narrator”.
Comment by
lovelywaz
on 2024-02-15T02:07:04-06:00
Plot To Kill Chromie Remains Unsolved
However, Khadgar does seem to hint the Infinite Dragonflight may be involved, mentioning that they see Chromie as a direct threat to their motives before highlighting the way the fact that the plot against her involved tampering with the timelines - something the Infinite are able to do.
Did Dadgar already forget the
Dawn of the Infinite
where Chromie helps and pretty much leads the fight against Infinites and he was also part of the team? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Comment by
Kagg
on 2024-02-15T02:30:51-06:00
Most of this is, of course, to be retconned in a few years due to “unreliable narrator”.
Stop I can't laugh any quieter this late at night.
Comment by
Saruya
on 2024-02-15T02:34:58-06:00
Plot To Kill Chromie Remains Unsolved
However, Khadgar does seem to hint the Infinite Dragonflight may be involved, mentioning that they see Chromie as a direct threat to their motives before highlighting the way the fact that the plot against her involved tampering with the timelines - something the Infinite are able to do.
Did Dadgar already forget the
Dawn of the Infinite
where Chromie helps and pretty much leads the fight against Infinites and he was also part of the team? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
They'll say it's probably because this was "written" by Khadgar prior to DotI happening.
Comment by
Archipelagos
on 2024-02-15T02:39:39-06:00
Most of this is, of course, to be retconned in a few years due to “unreliable narrator”.
Followed by a dozen videos by a certain wow creator defending the decision, and calling people that don't like retcons stupid.
