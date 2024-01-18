Lord Godfrey's Old Spectacles Finally Discovered in Patch 10.2.5



These can be fished up out of the water when you're doing the Reclaiming Gilneas quests in 10.2.5. I got mine fishing at 51, 48. My Dragonflight fishing was maxed, but others said they didn't have very high skill at all and they still got it.



It took me about 25 casts, others were still going at over 100 casts but people were getting them regularly.