Lord Godfrey's Old Spectacles Finally Discovered in Patch 10.2.5

What if they were always available, but nobody bothered to fish there?
Finally
Can you go back after you done the quest ?
It’s funny how some characters leave a lasting impression on you.The Worgen intro scene where you’re trapped in a cage and he peers in, studying you; eyes hidden behind these spectacles. One of the best storytelling scenes of that era, and great imagery.It’s a shame he didn’t have a bigger role, because he was a great villain.
lol, "omg, people were looking for it but never managed to discover! Someone finally did it after 13 years! Wow, that was a really hard secret!"Headline should be more like "Lord Godfrey's Old Spectacles Finally Obtainable in Patch 10.2.5".
Can you get them in the starting zone phase? I happen to have just rolled another worgen...
some sweet spectacles..
I got them after completing the reclamation of Gilneas with classic fishing 1, Dragonflight fishing 100 within 15 casts.
150 catches for me, did it right after completing the questline. Did have max DF fishing at the cords in post, and remembered to put on my fishing hat after some 80 attempts
I DONT CARE ABOUT lord Godfrey ! BLIZZARD when uncapp odyns fury ? stop trolling now ! HURRY UP !
Went back after I'd finished the quests, got it in 5 casts!