Loot Bronze Bullion Each Week to Purchase Powerful Gear in Season 4

I cleared Heroic and normal and didnt get a single one is my character bugged? (yes the awakened raid)
Should get 1 Item a week. This is a meme season with MOP remix coming. The intense timegating was not needed on everything.
I have an army of alts doing this Bullion weekly stuff so I dont waste them from mains on cosmetics
give us enough to buy 1 a week, as a lot of people who are currently doing the season are just biding thier time till remix
Does WoWhead just exist to rehash what we already knew when it isn't snitching on bugs?
f*ck powerful gear, I use them to buy tones of transmog that i didn't get in df
Would have been nice if they would let use earn two in the first week, like they did with sparks.