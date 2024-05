Locus-Walker

Do you wish to learn more of the Void? It has many lessons to teach us amongst its maddening whispers.

One must simply learn to properly listen.

Why have you chosen to teach the ren'dorei about the Void?

Your question is not without merit. Long ago, I chose to teach Alleria about the ways of the Void. But she had proven herself worthy of such lessons with my rescue from the Legion.

Perhaps I merely wish to sate my own curiosity. And Telogrus Rift and the ren'dorei are both quite the curiosities, aren't they?



Stay awhile and listen.

Locus-Walker says: Let's discuss maintaining your sanity. The Void will do everything it can to shatter your will.

Locus-Walker says: You see the Void as an enemy. It sees you the same way. For now.

Locus-Walker says: Its very nature is hostile to order. Life, Sanity.

Locus-Walker says: You must dive deep into its shadows. Accept its many truths.

Locus-Walker says: You cannot reject it. You must accept it.

Locus-Walker says: Only then will every ounce of power be yours to command.

Locus-Walker says: Embrace this wisdom, and your mind will yet be your own.