Lingering Echo of Tarecgosa - Twelve Days of Mounts: Day 12

So the best, easy to get mount is one you need to complete a legendary questline for from Cata and then only one character can use it?
maybe link the questline to obtain the staff?
This mount would be a lot cooler if you didn't already have to have the staff on a character to use the mount. Honestly was hyped that I could unlock this as a mount for all my characters and then was thoroughly disappointed when I realized only characters that already have the staff can use it. That's so dumb, why should I have to grind the stupid staff on every character I want this mount on? I already did it once, this should be switched to an account-wide unlock.
It’s a great mount, and there is nice synergy between the current storyline and the cataclysm-Firelands story. Also some nice blue dragon/Deathwing lore and story locked behind a legendary questline (back when such things weren’t just open to everyone). Just a note it takes weeks and weeks to get the legendary staff, and you will get sick of Firelands. Definitely one to do on your “main” caster.Open to Druids, Shaman, Mages, Priests and Warlocks.
Probably one of my favorite mounts to use for my mage, a bit annoying that you have to do the whole cata legendary and the blue dragonfight questlines again if you want to use it on alts that can use the staff. (Really not worth doing it again imo)