Limited Time Transmog - Red, White, and Blue Sparklers Available July 4th Only

I'm playing in Area 52 but I'm not able to see Kizzak Sparks in Orgrimmar at all.There seems to be other people looking for it as well.
I don't see him either. The calendar says the "Firework Spectacular" doesn't start till 10am (PST), so I am wondering if thats the trick.
Unfortunate that these are limited to one day when many of us are away from computers due to the holiday in the US.
if they give Peons day for Eu then could move to 1 may because then is international Labour Day which most of eu countries celebrate.
Bit early for the French National holiday but that's a nice gesture
Yeehaw! Every zone in Azeroth belongs to America! 🇺🇸
It'll be up tomorrow on the last day of midsummer and let's not forget this was a leap year too. So will be up tomorrow. Shouldn't wow head check these things first. Becoming a habit now ...