Lightsmith Paladin Interview with Nobbel and MarcelianOnline - Holy & Protection Hero Talent Tree

Using AI in the thumbnail hurts real artists! Please understand the dangers of this technology and the harm it causes to the artist community.
Great article, really excited for this premise of a seemingly super-support oriented choice for Prot and Holy Paladins!Just unfortunate that the AI use makes the preview image so... unwarcrafty and fake
Picking up stuff on the ground for buffs and power ups? This sounds like a M+ affix. Who the hell is going to tell all the non-paladins they have to stand on the glowie items for buffs, and better yet who is going to remind them to do it while juggling their own class mechanics and boss mechanics?
It's be great if you could not use AI generated imagery in the articles. This hurts real artists. So many great community artists out there and you go with ..that...
It sounds so weird to hear their design proces .. they skip steps to maybe later come back on it... Like what? I'm a industrial designer if I said that to my boss he'd be looking at me like I'm some sick fat cow. The question of will lightwielders finally get some more dept is so good it should've happened years ago and they are like... Meh... Not now maybe later... Like what? The class fantasy is based on it ...
I really strongly do not want an extra active button that I have to click a reticle for and then walk over to use.If I macro into it and bind it into stuff that doesn't fix it either, as half of the talents want me to share.This seems like extremely outdated design.
Why... Why couldn't they just make it cosmetic ...
It would have been great if they didn't waste a bunch of times answering questions about lore and stuff we already know.
None of these hero talents sounds good or fun at all so far. The design is just off.
In my opinion the main skill should split into two spells with shared cooldown instead of rotating
Does anyone actually like picking stuff up off the ground? All the classes they have tried this on they have basically make a spell that picks them all up because moving as a tank is a bad mechanic and picking up stuff on the ground is the opportunity to cause you or another person be put into a mechanic unintentionally. Thinking of tank stack mechanics where you have to be close enough where the splash damage doesn't accidentally splash to a DPS instead. This is a possibility if DPS are trying to take an armament instead of you.They tried this with monk and it failed (Chi and Health). They tried this with DH and it failed (Health and dmg with demons). Can we actually give more player agency and choice? This is basically the same game play as Dusk and Dawn which also failed in SL and was made to be automatic via a talent. If this was to work properly, it should work similar to Augmentation's prescience.
seems like Blizzard has not learned their lesson and keeps going down that rabbit hole deeper and deeper by giving prot paladin more utility to keep teammates alive in m+ leaving other tanks dry.U wanna balance all tanks in m+? The last thing u wanna do is to give ppallies another spell, that will have 2 charges and it will give any teammate a big shield ON DEMAND. They already have sac, bop, spellwarding, LoH, WoG.Please Blizzard, stop ruining m+ balance even more, by adding this you are sealing a spot for a future god comp again.
So for me, I main a Ret Paladin, and I really like that Lightsmith has a signature ability that makes them FEEL like a Lightsmith. I myself am planning on playing a Templar so I really hope that remains the case for the Templar Tree. Pros:- As mentioned above- Having the armaments disappear upon the start of the encounter is a great solution- I like the idea of the Rite's choice Talent (really hoping for it to add a Holy weapon effect on our weapons)- Love the Excoriation Talent, was really sad to see Hand of Hinderance removed.I'm not going to have many Cons because most of them were addressed in the interview so I'll just emphasize some of them:- The Stat Priority Concern on Hammer and Anvil- For Blessing of the Forge, will the Armament casts come from the weapons YOU hold? Or also your Party Members. Also, When the weapons cast their spells, how will you determine which effect the Sacred Weapon will cast, Damage or Healing? Or will it be random?- There should absolutely be a delay upon spawning the ArmamentsMain Concern: You mentioned that you wanted feedback on talents that we feel scews gameplay too far into one direction. I think the emphasis on empowering Consecration further frustrates Protection Paladin players who already do not like the gameplay around Consecration. I Off-Spec Prot and I do not like how much I am restricted to the area of my Consecration. My main hope is that you can somehow implement a talent that allows your Consecration to follow you around that retains the same benefits, with a greatly reduced radius.I'd also like a bit of clarification on the Divine Guidance Talent. Specifically on the "up to a fixed total" part. Does this mean that for every Holy Power ability we cast, do we get a stacking buff that increases the consecration effect with each stack, which gets spent upon casting Consecration?That's all I've got for now, hope this was helpful and can't wait to get more info in the future!