Life on the Farm - Earn Extra Hallowfall Renown by Recovering Quest Items

200 renown each btwWowhead didn't bother to write that in the article lmaoedit: some only give 75 also
Looks like my comment in extra words...
I'm pretty sure Lil Piggy can be found in multiple spots. I spent a good hour going back and forth between the coordinates people were listing, and then I finally found it randomly right next to the pig pen.Also, not sure if it's a bug, but I was able to repeat some of these quests after restart to get more rep.
This should be headlined with the fact that the achievement is bugged and currently unachievable due to the Lost Diary quest. I've got all of these, including the Lost Diary, and have not received the achievement.