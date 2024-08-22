This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Less RNG with Experimentation - What's New with Alchemy in The War Within
The War Within
Posted
1 hr 12 min ago
by
Jezartroz
The War Within introduces interesting new mechanics to both Crafting and Gathering Professions. While players expect Profession updates each time a new expansion launches, The War Within is bringing an unusual number of changes that can alter how the flow of a Profession works, or make the Crafting or Gathering process more difficult than it has been in the past.
We're taking a look at what's new and different with each Profession - this time, with a look at
Alchemy
! While we're only focused on one small part of this Profession for this deep dive, you can find extensive information in our The War Within Alchemy Guide, as well as overall Profession information in our Profession Overview.
The War Within Alchemy Guide Profession Overview in The War Within
What's New with Alchemy?
While Alchemy got a fairly heavy revamp in Dragonflight,
Khaz Algar Alchemy
provides a far more minor update to the Profession. Alchemists are still focused on their consumables and transmutes, creating potions, flasks, phials, and the newest reagent for Jewelcrafting's meta gems. However, the method in which players will learn new recipes has gotten a facelift in The War Within, drastically altering how players should plan to learn their desired crafts.
By now, Alchemists are used to the experimentation process: using crafts such as
Wild Experimentation
, Alchemists can attempt to learn new recipes via having a "breakthrough" while crafting. In Dragonflight, these breakthroughs were entirely random, and players couldn't fully target what recipe they'd learn; this caused frustration for many, who would attempt to fish for one specific craft and receive everything but.
In The War Within, however, Experimentation takes on a modified form that at least somewhat tempers the RNG factor involved. Players still need to learn recipes via this method, but now, by choosing which herbs are used for Experimentation, they can somewhat target farm desired crafts. Players will only learn recipes that utilize the herb used in Experimentation, so while you can't pinpoint the exact recipe you want, you can remove options from the pool. For example:
if you're looking to target a particular recipe such as
Potion of Unwavering Focus
, you would want to experiment using
Mycobloom
,
Arathor's Spear
, or
Orbinid
-
not
Luredrop
or
Blessing Blossom
.
There's much more information to learn about
Alchemy
in The War Within, as well as all other Professions - take a look at our other news covering what's new for each Crafting and Gathering Profession:
What's New with Professions in The War Within
Tailoring
Blacksmithing
Mining
