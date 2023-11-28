Legion Timewalking Weekly Quest Only Awarding LFR Cache?

While the Event is Active

Kazra in Valdrakken has a quest for you. Or, if you forget to pick it up there, you can start it within the Adventure Guide (Shift-J).



Quest Requirement: Complete 5 Timewalking dungeons.

Quest Requirement: Complete 5 Timewalking dungeons. Rewards: Cache of Vault Treasures containing one piece of non-tier gear from Normal Vault of the Incarnates.

Legion Timewalking Rewards

A Mount—Favor of the Val'sharah Hippogryph

A Toy—Nightborne Guard's Vigilance

A Cosmetic Shield appearance—Replica Aegis of Aggramar

A Transmog Ensemble—Ensemble: Ravencrest's Battleplate

Reputation Tokens for all major Legion factions including: Argussian Reach, Army of the Light, Armies of Legionfall, Court of Farondis, Dreamweavers, Highmountain Tribe, The Nightfallen, The Wardens, and Valarjar.

About Bonus Events

Prime your minds for a fel-tangled chrono-spatial conundrum and more in this week’s Bonus Event.Players will be able to adventure into six of Legion’s dungeons to reap new rewards all week during this week’s Bonus Event. Your character and items will be scaled down to a power level fitting for the challenge at hand, but bosses will yield loot appropriate for your regular level. Timewalking dungeons also have a chance to drop items that usually drop when you run them on Heroic difficulty, and you’ll earn reputation with a faction that is interested in the dungeon.Look for the following all week long:While Timewalking is active, you will gain a 50% bonus to reputations earned from quests and creature kills for all reputations associated with the corresponding expansion.Simply open the Group Finder (default hotkey: I) and then select Dungeon Finder and Timewalking in the Type dropdown menu. Selecting Find Group will match you with other players and send you to one of the following Heroic dungeons:Carved from the greatest mountain of Val'sharah by ancient elven masons, Black Rook Hold stood as a bulwark against the Burning Legion during the War of the Ancients. The nigh-impregnable fortress is also the ancestral home of Lord Kur'talos Ravencrest, one-time mentor of Illidan himself. But since the latest Legion attack, a strange dark energy emanates from the Hold, and restless dead plague the surrounding lands.Even as Legion troops patrol the streets, casting a pall over the grand city of Suramar, the socialites of the Nightborne nobility continue to cling to custom and routine. On this clear night, the cry of revelers echoes through the chill air, as the largest mansion in the Noble District opens its doors for a grand gala. Rumor has it that Grand Magistrix Elisande herself may be making an appearance, in an effort to reassure several of her closest allies despite recent turmoil.In the shadow of Shaladrassil, the Nightmare permeates every inch of the once-lush forest. Where the eldest and greatest druids once tended to the woods, meditating beneath the great world tree, corruption and madness now reign. Deep within the tangled thicket, the Nightmare Lord Xavius works to break the will of his greatest prize.Amidst outlying shoals off the coast of Azsuna, an ancient source of power lies beneath the waves. Long ago, the power of Queen Azshara extended throughout these lands, and the naga seeking the Tidestone of Golganneth still act at her behest. As clouds roll in and the air crackles with the energy of an approaching storm, Azshara's followers prepare to summon an incarnation of her Wrath to lay waste to the land.The Earth Warder Neltharion, later known as Deathwing, once called this cavern home. Since his fall, the drogbar that once worshipped the great dragon built their capital within this ancient lair. Now, Dargrul, chieftain of the drogbar, rallies a massive army within these depths. Bolstered by the Hammer of Khaz'goroth, this army will surge from the mountainside if left unchecked, devastating Highmountain and threatening the security of all Azeroth.This secret Warden facility was carved into the mountainside deep in Azsuna, and sealed with magical wards both to keep intruders out, and to ensure that the terrors locked within could never escape. Many of the most dangerous foes the Wardens have encountered were locked away within the Vault, but in the aftermath of Cordana's betrayal and the Legion's attack, those creatures now roam the halls freely.To learn more about each dungeon’s bosses, tips, and view the available loot, check out the Adventure Guide (Shift-J), select the Dungeons tab, then choose Legion from the drop-down menu.You’ll also be able to visit the Timewalking vendor Aridormi in Dalaran (above the Broken Isles). She’ll be waiting to take your hard-earned Timewarped Badges in exchange for some tempting rewards:Bonus Events occur on a rotating schedule of different activities, currently scheduled to run each week beginning on Tuesdays. Each Bonus Event grants a passive bonus to a particular game activity and offers a once-per-event quest with a reward for accomplishing a related goal. Check the in-game calendar regularly to keep on top of the scheduled events. The Adventure Guide also offers a direct link to active Bonus Events, allowing you to easily accept any quests associated with the Bonus Event of the week.