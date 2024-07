RAID REWARDS



Queen Ansurek and the Silken Court will drop additional upgrade crests from the next higher difficulty in addition to their existing crests. For example, Heroic Queen Ansurek will drop 15 Runed Harbinger Crests and 15 Gilded Harbinger Crests.

With the War Within Beta update coming later this week, we’d like to share the update notes ahead of time for feedback: