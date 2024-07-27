This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Last Hurrah Weekly Quest Offers 2 Catch-Up Bullions in War Within Pre-Patch
The Pre-Patch is often a great time to get alts geared, play other classes, and try to fill in collection gaps. This week's weekly reputation quest in Valdrakken,
Last Hurrah: Zaralek Caverns and Time Rifts
, currently offers up to 2
Antique Bronze Bullion
on completion, assuming you haven't looted all your Bullions from an Awakened Raid yet. also happens to be exactly what you need to purchase most weapons, trinkets, gear, and/or transmog sets from the Bullion vendors in
The Parting Glass
in the Bronze quarter of Valdrakken.
This is also a great way to get
Antique Bronze Bullion
s on alts that you don't want to raid on, so you can get them geared or turn their
Antique Bronze Bullion
into transmogs!
With
Last Hurrah: Zaralek Caverns and Time Rifts
, players will only need to complete a single Time Rift, one Researchers under Fire event, and will need to loot the Secured Shipment from
Suffusion Camp: Frostburn
. While the Time Rifts and Researchers under Fire event only occur once an hour on the half-hour,
Suffusion Camp: Frostburn
is available at any time - so with proper timing, it will only take just over an hour to finish this Last Hurrah.
The other Last Hurrah weeklies,
Last Hurrah: Dragon Isles
and
Last Hurrah: Emerald Dream
, are just as quick and easy!
Complete the weekly quest and buy your alt a nice weapon, trinket, or tier piece, or fill in a transmog gap for minimal effort!
