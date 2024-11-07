This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Last Day to Earn Rewards From Hallow's End!
Live
Posted
11 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
This year, Hallow's End will be available until November 8th at 10 am PST, so for many, today will be the final full day of this beloved annual World Event. Have you earned all of your treats this spooky season?
Hallow's End Guide 2024 - The War Within
Cometics
In addition to the newest
Tricky Treat
locations in Khaz Algar, players can earn nearly the full
Patched Harvest Golem
Transmog set simply by slaying the Headless Horseman six times. The following cosmetics are guaranteed to be contained in an
Loot-Filled Pumpkin
each time you defeat the Headless Horseman (once per day per character):
Patched Harvest Golem's Pauldrons
Patched Harvest Golem's Chest
Patched Harvest Golem's Belt
Patched Harvest Golem's Pants
Patched Harvest Golem's Boots
Patched Harvest Golem's Gloves
In addition to these six free cosmetics, the holiday vendors will also offer some new cosmetic items for various amounts of
Tricky Treat
, including:
Patched Harvester's Claw
Cost
: 100
Tricky Treat
Patched Harvest Golem's Post
Cost
: 100
Tricky Treat
Ensemble: Prowler's Faded Headgear
Cost
: 150
Tricky Treat
Prowler's Faded Shoulder Cape
Cost
: 50
Tricky Treat
Mounts
Queueing for the Headless Horseman dungeon will also give players a chance to earn these Mounts from
Loot-Filled Pumpkin
:
The Horseman's Reins
Magic Broom
(also available for 50
Tricky Treat
)
As well as a pumpkin-themed Mount Armor for your
Windborne Velocidrake
:
Windborne Velocidrake: Hallow's End Armor
Pets
While very rare, the Headless Horseman has a chance to drop the adorable
Arfus
companion:
The
Sinister Squashling
also has a chance to drop from the Headless Horseman, but if luck is not in your favor, this pet is also available for 150
Tricky Treat
:
The remaining Hallow's End-exclusive Pets do not drop, but can all be purchased for 150
Tricky Treat
each:
Naxxy
Feline Familiar
Cursed Birman
Widget the Departed
Toys
Finally, several toys are exclusively available during Hallow's End for 150
Tricky Treat
each, including:
Horse Head Costume
&
Horse Tail Costume
Little Wickerman
Headless Horseman's Hearthstone
Hallow's End Guide 2024 - The War Within
Did you earn all the rewards you wanted this Hallow's End? If you're looking for ways to earn more
Tricky Treat
, be sure to check out our Hallow's End Guide, where we show every
Candy Bucket
location in the game!
1
Comment by
FaziBear
on 2024-11-07T01:34:20-06:00
Arfus doesn't exist
Comment by
Ryder
on 2024-11-07T01:37:48-06:00
The dog doesn’t drop.
1
