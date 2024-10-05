Last Chance at Pink Elekk Pet Tame for Beast Mastery Hunters

I am so glad i am not ruled by either FOMO or FOTM. Ive played druid since 2010. I dont care about this kind of stuff.A pink elephant. Cool. Thanks for the reminder.
what this article doesn't tell you is that a ) you can't do it if you are in a five-man group going after Direbrew, b ) the remote does NOT take you right where you need to be, and if you don't know your way around, you should find a Youtube video giving you directions, because the shortcut takes you to the wrong side of a locked door and c ) to get two of these, you have to leave the instance and reset it. also, and I hate to nitpick, but this should have been posted like a week ago. Not that we constantly mention things like that in the comments section, only to have our comments deleted for "trolling".
I tamed two of these (For Animal Companion when just one isn't enough!)pink beauties years ago, when they were introduced first time in the game. They sure stand out! I've had countless number of whispers asking where did I get those.
I don't think you need to be a bm hunter to tame these as the title implied.
I had no idea about this and have been playing Hunters since WoWs release.Just went and grabbed one :)
- you must have Synthebrew Goggles (If you don't then just go up to Plugger Spazzring and purchase his Plugger's Blackrock Ale..)- you cannot tame it in the Coren Direbrew 5 man version.- you only get once per instance, so if you want two you'll have to do it twice.- any Hunter spec can tame it.GL and happy hunting~