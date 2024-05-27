"Kun Lai Farm" in MoP Remix - Another Bronze Farm

every farm from OG mop is a "bronze farm".
it was hyper spawn but its already gets nerfed in few days ago, soo
Is it WoWhead’s task to screw over players that found a tiny bit of light in this godawful grindfest of an event?
And another nerf.
I guess you guys delight in the misery of others. Are we just gonna get a report on all the mobs you could potentially farm? How dare players kill mobs what horrible exploiters.
@Squishei: At least put some information in a post. How much bronze per minute? What is special about it?There is no need for posts with just 2 sentences..
Shameless post
NGL these farms should only be done if you've already completed:
Y'know, I'm glad I never bothered with any of these grinds, and stuck to dungeons, raids, 'n questing. I hope every one of these gets nerfed, and I'm thankful that WoWhead posts them, so they burn like a flare, and then get snuffed like a candle, on Blizzard's radar. Why whine about 'blizzard nerfing fun'? Is a literal chore you do for hours -fun-? We're a little over one week in. take a deep breath, decide if it's worth burning out to grind out the 1.7m bronze it takes to get completion status in a week's time, or if you'd rather play the game at a lazy pace, wait for the inevitable buffs they'll put out, and not hate the game in the process?
Every single mob in the game drops bronze. Every single place is a potential bronze farmWIll you create a post for every spaw ever?
it would be interesting to see a matrix of hyper spawns identifed, nerf'd and dates.
At some point people are going to realise that, due to how loot is normalised, the ENTIRE OPEN WORLD is a farm, and that a hyperspawn means you just dont have to move.Press W and everything is an infinite source of power, and if you're an experienced MoP farmer, you already know where to go.
wowhead post a few days after the farm has been found /wink