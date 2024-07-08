Khaz Algar Added to Character Map Model & New Icons in the War Within Pre-Patch

Why does it look larger than Pandaria? 😂
Honestly hate how crowded the map has become.
Is it gonna be held upside right though, that's the real question
In the future they gotta make a 3D globe map cuz they aint keeping up with the map being more and more crowded
Pandaria too small, all the Isles continents way too big lol
I know the maps in WoW aren't canon to scale but it would be nice if they just kept things a little consistent.I'm less worried about Khaz Algar being so big than I am about Teldrassil. Look at it, it's a *starting zone* and it's almost half the size of some expansion continents.They need to be confident players will be able to recognise landmasses by position, not shape, and make everything other than the four cardinal continents as small as they are supposed to be in the lore.