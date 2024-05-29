June 2024 Trading Post Items - Summer Fun!

Summer is just around the corner and it’s the perfect time to gear up for the season. Have a blast with the X-treme Water Blaster Display toy.
Visit T&W** (Tawney and Wilder) just outside the Mage District in Stormwind or the Zen’shiri Trading Post next to Grommash Hold in Orgrimmar to check out all the latest items*** they have available.
Here's What's in Stock for June
Pets, Mounts, and Toys Pearlescent Goblin Wave Shredder Riding Turtle Colorful Beach Chair
Name
Item Type
Trader’s Tender
Marrlok
Pet
500
Colorful Beach Chair
Toy
200
Delicate Crimson Parasol
Toy
200
|Pearlescent Goblin Wave Shredder
|Mount
|700
|Riding Turtle
|Mount
|700
Armor Transmogs Ensemble: Sunny Tropical Beachwear Ensemble: Sunny Tropical Swimwear
Name
Item Type
Trader’s Tender
Tropical Sunrise Wristwraps
Hands
40
Tropical Sunrise Sandals
Feet
40
Tropical Sunrise Beads
Hands
40
Tropical Sunrise Airy Sandals
Feet
40
Churning Sands Treads
Feet
60
Churning Sands Gloves
Hands
60
Tropical Sunrise Sash
Waist
60
Dueler's Carrot Shoulder Cape
|Shoulder
|75
|Dueler's Sunny Shoulder Cape
|Shoulder
|75
|Classic Carrot Tabard
|Tabard
|100
|Trader's Sunny Sarong
|Legs
|100
|Ensemble: Wanderer's Carrot Trappings
(Returning)
|Head and Back
|100
|Ensemble: Vagabond's Carrot Threads
(Returning)
|Head and Back
|100
|Tropical Sunrise Trunks
|Legs
|150
|Tropical Sunrise Skirt
|Legs
|150
|Tropical Sunrise Shirt
|Chest
|200
|Tropical Sunrise Halter Top
|Chest
|200
|Blademaster's Suntouched Stones
|Chest
|200
|Tropical Sunrise Mrgl Floater
|Waist
|220
|Tropical Sunrise Sunshade
|Head
|220
|Ensemble: Sunny Tropical Beachwear
|Chest, Waist, Legs, Feet, and Hands
|650
|Ensemble: Sunny Tropical Swimwear
|Chest, Waist, Legs, Feet, Hands, and Head
|650
Weapon Transmogs Water Blaster B.L.
Name
Item Type
Trader’s Tender
Sharpened Shank
(Returning)
One-Hand Dagger
50
Initiate's Bo
Staff
60
Forgemaster's Gavel
One-Hand Mace
100
Water Blaster B.L.
| Gun
| 330
Corrupted Bladefist
(Returning)
Fist Weapon
525
Arsenal: Blazing Felfire Armaments
|One-Hand Sword and Shield
|650
Get the Burden of Unrelenting Justice Transmog Sets
It’s been a year since T&W (Tawney and Wilder) and the Zen’shiri Trading Post have been supplying a variety of delightful mounts, pets, toys, and transmogs to the citizens of Azeroth. To celebrate, players who have earned the monthly special reward from the trading Post twelve times will be rewarded with a new achievement, “Trading Post Enthusiast” along with a new color-shifting transmog — the Burden of Unrelenting Justice transmog set. The Burden of Unrelenting Justice Transmog Set includes 9 pieces: Head, Shoulder, Chest, Waist, Legs, Feet, Wrist, Hand, and Cloak.
With the release of the Seeds of Renewal content update, players who complete the twelve months will also receive two non-color-shifting sets representing the day and night version of the color-shifting transmog for a total of three sets retroactively. Players who earn the achievement after the launch of the Seeds of Renewal Content update will automatically receive all three sets for their collection.
You don’t need to earn the special reward twelve times consecutively to get the achievement and the transmog sets.
How it Works
Get Tender Every Month
At the first of each month, players with an active account in good standing will receive 500 Trader’s Tender automatically every month from a chest called the Collector’s Cache. If you don’t have active game time on your account or aren’t a subscriber at the start of a new month, don’t worry. Your Tender will be awarded on the first day of the month when you do have game time or an active subscription. This will be the same amount for everyone, regardless of how you pay for your game time.
The Traveler's Log
Complete monthly activities listed in the new Traveler’s Log. Each month features a rotating, themed set of activities. These activities provide the opportunity to earn up to 500 additional Trader’s Tender. There’s only a set amount of Tender you can earn each month through completing activities, so you won’t need to complete all the ones in the log each month. You’ll be able to pick and choose from a variety of fun in-game activities to easily earn Tender. Players can choose to earn by continuing to play the game as they already do, such as completing quests, competing in battlegrounds, participating in holiday activities, and even running Mythic+ dungeons. But you can also choose to take part in activities uniquely designed for the month.
Freeze an Item
Before the month comes to an end, if you haven’t purchased that one “must-have” item yet, don’t worry. You can “freeze” an item so you can purchase it later. When you freeze an item, it will stay available month over month until it is purchased or replaced.
If this month’s offerings didn’t have the items you wanted, you can hang on to your Trader’s Tender to spend later. It won’t go anywhere, and unspent Tender will continue to accumulate each month.
on the official site.*The Trading Post feature is not available in WoW Classic titles.**Requires World of Warcraft Subscription or Game Time***Requires Level 10 to access the Adventure Guide.