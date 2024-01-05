January 5th Hotfixes - Flexible Difficulty Fyrakk Changes

They screw this up every single raid tier but they never learn. We're supposed to be grateful these changes came now, months too late?
Just buff the drop rates of legendary and Renewed Proto-Drake: Embodiment of the Blazing
when fix for the ICC BUFF being OFF but still existing ON PETS?
Debuffs that must be dispelled should never be put more than 2 players in a 10 man: 1 for each 5 players. There are some other dispelling strats with a few other classes, but in a 10 man there is much lower probability of one present.This is their own basic encounter design rule, I have no idea why they mess it up so often.Encounters that require dispels of non-magic debuffs is also a peeve,
Good changes
This raid on normal is the easiest of the three so far this expansion, but the previous raid had better small group scaling. I feel like they forgot about that this tier and are patching things in as they see problems. The dispels for one. However, all the raids this expansion are vastly improved compared to Shadowlands which absolutely sucked for small groups, especially on heroic.