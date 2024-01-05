January 5th Blizzard News & Blue Post Roundup

Trading Post Achievement Reward: The additional 500 Trader’s Tender that some players received is part of the Trading Post Enthusiast achievement, which requires players to earn the monthly bonus reward 12 times. An issue is being looked into where this additional currency isn’t listed as one of the rewards.

Classic Era Realms Aren’t Being Layered: Currently, Classic Era Realms, like Whitemane, do not have layering enabled and have not for months.

WoW Community Council: The application form for this program is currently open. We look forward to talking with players this year about World of Warcraft.

