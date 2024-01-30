January 30th Hotfixes - Champion of the Dragonflights

also have heard that Ulduar Hardmode loot is dropping again. Old mog farmers and timewalkers rejoice
Hooray for the title! I submitted that as feedback in-game. Hearing Alexstrasza title me as "Champion of the Dragonflights" felt so good as a player, but then it seemed such a shame to discover that I don't have that as an option in my character's titles.
Really, no changes to lashers in EB still having on death affixes? And the small dogs in WCM?
? still no fix for the fedora not dropping from this this slog of an event u all created?
where is the long awaited chromie doesnt stop channeling the ooze for murozonds rise fix? Last week alone had that bug where couldnt finish keystone 3 times.