January 2024 Trading Post Rewards - Time-Lost Salamanther, Jeweled Copper Scarab

Time is on your side with this month’s signature item—the Golden Mobile Timepiece transmog.Visit T&W** (Tawney and Wilder) just outside the Mage District in Stormwind or the Zen’shiri Trading Post next to Grommash Hold in Orgrimmar to check out all the latest items*** they have available.
Ride the Final Surge to the Finish
This month, new activities are available to help players catch up on their activity bar. These events will begin one week before the end of the month.
Here’s What’s in Stock for JanuaryPets, Mounts, and Toys Time-Lost SalamantherItem Type:
PetCost:
600 Trader's Tender Armored Golden PterrordaxItem Type:
MountCost:
800 Trader's Tender Jeweled Copper ScarabItem Type:
MountCost:
800 Trader's Tender Armor Transmogs Ancestral Skychaser’s Totem Item Type:
Cloak/BackCost:
250 Trader's Tender Ancestral Stonehoof Totem Item Type:
Cloak/BackCost:
250 Trader's Tender Blademaster's Suntouched StonesItem Type:
ChestCost:
200 Trader's Tender Ensemble: Solemn Watchman’s GarbItem Type:
Head, Shoulder, Chest, Waist, Legs, Feet, HandCost:
650 Trader's Tender Ensemble: Vagabond's Sunny ThreadsItem Type:
Head and CloakCost:
100 Trader's Tender Ensemble: Wanderer’s Sunny TrappingsItem Type:
Head and CloakCost:
100 Trader's Tender Ensemble: Wastewander Tracker’s KitItem Type:
Head, Shoulder, Chest, Waist, Legs, Feet, Wrist, Hand, CloakCost:
850 Trader's Tender Gossamer Desert GownItem Type:
ChestCost:
100 Trader's Tender Highlord’s Ceremonial DrapeItem Type:
CloakCost:
50 Trader's Tender Orange-Sleeved ShirtItem Type:
LegsCost:
50 Trader's Tender Sand-Swept Soiree GlovesItem Type:
HandCost:
100 Trader's Tender Sepia Treads of the Kalu’akItem Type:
FeetCost:
50 Trader's Tender Tabard of Wild MightItem Type:
TabardCost:
100 Trader's Tender Trader’s Carrot SarongItem Type:
LegsCost:
100 Trader's Tender Witch Doctor’s Fetish FrameItem Type:
CloakCost:
500 Trader's Tender Yellow Tweed CapItem Type:
HeadCost:
150 Trader's Tender Weapon Transmogs Copper Scarab BulwarkItem Type:
ShieldCost:
400 Trader's Tender Dwarven Crown SplitterItem Type:
2-Hand AxeCost:
450 Trader's Tender Heavily Stitched WalletItem Type:
Off-HandCost:
400 Trader's Tender Soulburner BardicheItem Type:
PolearmCost:
550 Trader's Tender Insert Time Marshal’s CarbineItem Type:
GunCost:
500 Trader's Tender Witch Doctor’s Fetish GuardItem Type:
ShieldCost:
400 Trader's Tender
This Month’s Bonus Reward Golden Mobile TimepieceNote: This timepiece fits under flared sleeves and bulky gloves. You might find it necessary to adjust your attire to see this gleaming time tracker.
Complete activities to fill the bar at the top of the Traveler’s Log
found in the Adventure Guide (Shift-J)***,
and you’ll receive this month’s bonus reward— Buttercup the baby moose pet.
Activities Dragonflight
Holidays and EventsDarkmoon Faire
|Title
|Description
|Travel Points
|Complete 1 Time Rift
|Complete a Time Rift in Tyrhold Reservoir in Thaldraszus on the Dragon Isles.
|50
|Complete 5 Time Rifts
|Complete a Time Rift in Tyrhold Reservoir in Thaldraszus on the Dragon Isles.
|150
|Earn Reputation with the Dream Wardens
100
|Kill Creatures in the Emerald Dream
|Kill creatures that grant experience while in the Emerald Dream on the Dragon Isles.
|100
|Plant 5 Dreamseeds in the Emerald Dream
25
|Use the Bronze Dragon Banner Toy
|Use the Bronze Dragon Banner toy on the Dragon Isles.
|50
|Use the Hourglass of Eternity Toy
|Use the Hourglass of Eternity toy at the Temporal Conflux on the Dragon Isles.
|50
|Use the Bronze Racer's Pennant toy and emote /wave at Nozdormu in Valdrakken.
|Emote /wave at Nozdormu
|50
|Use the Bronze Timepiece During a Dragonriding Race.
25
(January 7 - January 13)
Outland Cup
|Title
|Description
|Travel Points
|Win 1 Arcade Game
|Win 1 of the Following arcade games on Darkmoon Faire Island: HexSweeper, Rune Matching, or Totemic Matrix
|25
|Win 5 Arcade Games
|Win 5 of the following arcade games on Darkmoon Faire Island: HexSweeper, Rune Matching, or Totemic Matrix
|100
|Use the Everlasting Darkmoon Firework Toy on Darkmoon Faire Island.
|Use the Everlasting Darkmoon Firework toy on Darkmoon Faire Island.
|25
(January 11 - January 24)
Call of the Scarab
|Title
|Description
|Travel Points
|Complete 5 Dragonriding Courses
|Speak to a Bronze Timekeeper on Outland.
|100
|Complete 10 Dragonriding Courses
|Speak to a Bronze Timekeeper on Outland.
|150
|Complete 20 Dragonriding Courses
|Speak to a Bronze Timekeeper on Outland.
|200
(January 21 - January 23)
PvP
|Title
|Description
|Travel Points
|/taunt at an Opposite Faction Player
|Emote /taunt at an opposite faction player in Silithus.
|25
|Complete Silithyst
|Complete the world quest Silithyst in Silithus.
|50
|Donate War Supplies
|Donate war supplies 3 times to the cause in Silithus.
|100
|Kill a Colossus
|Kill a Colossus in Silithus.
|50
|Kill a Colossus at Each Hive
|Kill a Colossus at each of the Silithid Hives in Silithus.
|100
Pet Battles
|Title
|Description
|Travel Points
|Slay Players in The Emerald Dream
|Kill 5 players in the Emerald Dream
|50
Professions
|Title
|Description
|Travel Points
|Win 5 Pet Battles in Silithus
|Win 5 pet battles in Silithus
|100
|Win 5 Pet Battles in the Emerald Dream
|Win 5 Pet Battles in the Emerald Dream
|100
Dungeon and Raid
|Title
|Description
|Travel Points
|Gather 250 herbs, ores, or skins on the Dragon Isles
100
|Gather 50 herbs, ores, or skins on the Dragon Isles
50
|Complete Weekly Crafting Quests
|Speak to a profession trainer at the Artisan's Market in Valdrakken.
|100
Quests
|Title
|Description
|Travel Points
|/ponder in Amirdrassil
|Emote /ponder while in Amirdrassil in the Emerald Dream.
|25
Special
|Title
|Description
|Travel Points
|Complete Quests while in a Party
| Complete 15 quests while in a party.
|100
|Complete the Big Time Adventurer Storyline
|Speak with Nozdormu in the Temporal Conflux in Thaldraszus to begin the quest "Tumbling Through Time."
|200
|Complete the Bronze Hatchling quests
|Complete the Bronze Hatchling quests at the Little Scales Daycare in Valdrakken.
|100
|Title
|Description
|Travel Points
|/flex at a Bronze Timekeeper Assist
|Emote /flex at a Bronze Timekeeper Assistant.
|25
|Gain Class Levels
|Level up on any character.
|100
Get the Burden of Unrelenting Justice Transmog Sets
It’s been nearly a year since T&W (Tawney and Wilder) and the Zen’shiri Trading Post have been supplying a variety of delightful mounts, pets, toys, and transmogs to the citizens of Azeroth. To celebrate, players who have earned the monthly special reward from the trading Post twelve times will be rewarded with a new achievement, “Trading Post Enthusiast” along with a new color-shifting transmog — the Burden of Unrelenting Justice transmog set. The Burden of Unrelenting Justice Transmog Set includes 9 pieces: Head, Shoulder, Chest, Waist, Legs, Feet, Wrist, Hand, and Cloak.
With the release of the Seeds of Renewal content update, players who complete the twelve months will also receive two non-color-shifting sets representing the day and night version of the color-shifting transmog for a total of three sets retroactively. Players who earn the achievement after the launch of the Seeds of Renewal Content update will automatically receive all three sets for their collection.Don’t worry if January isn’t your month and you come up a little short. You don’t need to earn the special reward twelve times consecutively to get the achievement and the transmog sets.
How it Works
Get Tender Every Month
At the first of each month, players with an active account in good standing will receive 500 Trader’s Tender automatically every month from a chest called the Collector’s Cache. If you don’t have active game time on your account or aren’t a subscriber at the start of a new month, don’t worry. Your Tender will be awarded on the first day of the month when you do have game time or an active subscription. This will be the same amount for everyone, regardless of how you pay for your game time.
The Traveler's Log
Complete monthly activities listed in the new Traveler’s Log. Each month features a rotating, themed set of activities. These activities provide the opportunity to earn up to 500 additional Trader’s Tender. There’s only a set amount of Tender you can earn each month through completing activities, so you won’t need to complete all the ones in the log each month. You’ll be able to pick and choose from a variety of fun in-game activities to easily earn Tender. Players can choose to earn by continuing to play the game as they already do, such as completing quests, competing in battlegrounds, participating in holiday activities, and even running Mythic+ dungeons. But you can also choose to take part in activities uniquely designed for the month.
Freeze an Item
Before the month comes to an end, if you haven’t purchased that one “must-have” item yet, don’t worry. You can “freeze” an item so you can purchase it later. When you freeze an item, it will stay available month over month until it is purchased or replaced.If this month’s offerings didn’t have the items you wanted, you can hang on to your Trader’s Tender to spend later. It won’t go anywhere, and unspent Tender will continue to accumulate each month.Learn more about the Trading Post in our previously published news post
on the official site.*The Trading Post feature is not available in WoW Classic titles.**Requires World of Warcraft Subscription or Game Time***Requires Level 10 to access the Adventure Guide.