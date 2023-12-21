January 2024 Trading Post Rewards - Time-Lost Salamanther, Jeweled Copper Scarab



Title

Description

Travel Points





Complete 1 Time Rift

Complete a Time Rift in Tyrhold Reservoir in Thaldraszus on the Dragon Isles.

50





Complete 5 Time Rifts

150





Earn Reputation with the Dream Wardens



100





Kill Creatures in the Emerald Dream

Kill creatures that grant experience while in the Emerald Dream on the Dragon Isles.

100





Plant 5 Dreamseeds in the Emerald Dream



25





Use the Bronze Dragon Banner Toy

Use the Bronze Dragon Banner toy on the Dragon Isles.

50





Use the Hourglass of Eternity Toy

Use the Hourglass of Eternity toy at the Temporal Conflux on the Dragon Isles.

50





Use the Bronze Racer's Pennant toy and emote /wave at Nozdormu in Valdrakken.

Emote /wave at Nozdormu

50

