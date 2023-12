January 2024 Trading Post Rewards - Time-Lost Salamanther, Jeweled Copper Scarab

Ride the Final Surge to the Finish

Here’s What’s in Stock for January

Time-Lost Salamanther

Armored Golden Pterrordax

Jeweled Copper Scarab

Ancestral Skychaser’s Totem

Ancestral Stonehoof Totem

Blademaster's Suntouched Stones

Ensemble: Solemn Watchman’s Garb

Ensemble: Vagabond's Sunny Threads

Ensemble: Wanderer’s Sunny Trappings

Ensemble: Wastewander Tracker’s Kit

Gossamer Desert Gown

Highlord’s Ceremonial Drape

Orange-Sleeved Shirt

Sand-Swept Soiree Gloves

Sepia Treads of the Kalu’ak

Tabard of Wild Might

Trader’s Carrot Sarong

Witch Doctor’s Fetish Frame

Yellow Tweed Cap

Copper Scarab Bulwark

Dwarven Crown Splitter

Heavily Stitched Wallet

Soulburner Bardiche

Insert Time Marshal’s Carbine

Witch Doctor’s Fetish Guard

This Month’s Bonus Reward

Activities





Title

Description

Travel Points





Complete 1 Time Rift

Complete a Time Rift in Tyrhold Reservoir in Thaldraszus on the Dragon Isles.

50





Complete 5 Time Rifts

Complete a Time Rift in Tyrhold Reservoir in Thaldraszus on the Dragon Isles.

150





Earn Reputation with the Dream Wardens



100





Kill Creatures in the Emerald Dream

Kill creatures that grant experience while in the Emerald Dream on the Dragon Isles.

100





Plant 5 Dreamseeds in the Emerald Dream



25





Use the Bronze Dragon Banner Toy

Use the Bronze Dragon Banner toy on the Dragon Isles.

50





Use the Hourglass of Eternity Toy

Use the Hourglass of Eternity toy at the Temporal Conflux on the Dragon Isles.

50





Use the Bronze Racer's Pennant toy and emote /wave at Nozdormu in Valdrakken.

Emote /wave at Nozdormu

50





Use the Bronze Timepiece During a Dragonriding Race.



25









Title

Description

Travel Points





Win 1 Arcade Game

Win 1 of the Following arcade games on Darkmoon Faire Island: HexSweeper, Rune Matching, or Totemic Matrix

25





Win 5 Arcade Games

Win 5 of the following arcade games on Darkmoon Faire Island: HexSweeper, Rune Matching, or Totemic Matrix

100





Use the Everlasting Darkmoon Firework Toy on Darkmoon Faire Island.

Use the Everlasting Darkmoon Firework toy on Darkmoon Faire Island.

25









Title

Description

Travel Points





Complete 5 Dragonriding Courses

Speak to a Bronze Timekeeper on Outland.

100





Complete 10 Dragonriding Courses

Speak to a Bronze Timekeeper on Outland.

150





Complete 20 Dragonriding Courses

Speak to a Bronze Timekeeper on Outland.

200









Title

Description

Travel Points





/taunt at an Opposite Faction Player

Emote /taunt at an opposite faction player in Silithus.

25





Complete Silithyst

Complete the world quest Silithyst in Silithus.

50





Donate War Supplies

Donate war supplies 3 times to the cause in Silithus.

100





Kill a Colossus

Kill a Colossus in Silithus.

50





Kill a Colossus at Each Hive

Kill a Colossus at each of the Silithid Hives in Silithus.

100









Title

Description

Travel Points





Slay Players in The Emerald Dream

Kill 5 players in the Emerald Dream

50









Title

Description

Travel Points





Win 5 Pet Battles in Silithus

Win 5 pet battles in Silithus

100





Win 5 Pet Battles in the Emerald Dream

Win 5 Pet Battles in the Emerald Dream

100









Title

Description

Travel Points





Gather 250 herbs, ores, or skins on the Dragon Isles



100





Gather 50 herbs, ores, or skins on the Dragon Isles



50





Complete Weekly Crafting Quests

Speak to a profession trainer at the Artisan's Market in Valdrakken.

100









Title

Description

Travel Points





/ponder in Amirdrassil

Emote /ponder while in Amirdrassil in the Emerald Dream.

25









Title

Description

Travel Points





Complete Quests while in a Party

Complete 15 quests while in a party.

100





Complete the Big Time Adventurer Storyline

Speak with Nozdormu in the Temporal Conflux in Thaldraszus to begin the quest "Tumbling Through Time."

200





Complete the Bronze Hatchling quests

Complete the Bronze Hatchling quests at the Little Scales Daycare in Valdrakken.

100









Title

Description

Travel Points





/flex at a Bronze Timekeeper Assist

Emote /flex at a Bronze Timekeeper Assistant.

25





Gain Class Levels

Level up on any character.

100





Get the Burden of Unrelenting Justice Transmog Sets

How it Works

Get Tender Every Month

The Traveler's Log

Freeze an Item

Time is on your side with this month’s signature item—the Golden Mobile Timepiece transmog.Visit T&W** (Tawney and Wilder) just outside the Mage District in Stormwind or the Zen’shiri Trading Post next to Grommash Hold in Orgrimmar to check out all the latest items*** they have available.This month, new activities are available to help players catch up on their activity bar. These events will begin one week before the end of the month.Pet600 Trader's TenderMount800 Trader's TenderMount800 Trader's TenderCloak/Back250 Trader's TenderCloak/Back250 Trader's TenderChest200 Trader's TenderHead, Shoulder, Chest, Waist, Legs, Feet, Hand650 Trader's TenderHead and Cloak100 Trader's TenderHead and Cloak100 Trader's TenderHead, Shoulder, Chest, Waist, Legs, Feet, Wrist, Hand, Cloak850 Trader's TenderChest100 Trader's TenderCloak50 Trader's TenderLegs50 Trader's TenderHand100 Trader's TenderFeet50 Trader's TenderTabard100 Trader's TenderLegs100 Trader's TenderCloak500 Trader's TenderHead150 Trader's TenderShield400 Trader's Tender2-Hand Axe450 Trader's TenderOff-Hand400 Trader's TenderPolearm550 Trader's TenderGun500 Trader's TenderShield400 Trader's TenderComplete activities to fill the bar at the top of thefound in theand you’ll receive this month’s bonus reward— Buttercup the baby moose pet.(January 7 - January 13)(January 11 - January 24)(January 21 - January 23)It’s been nearly a year since T&W (Tawney and Wilder) and the Zen’shiri Trading Post have been supplying a variety of delightful mounts, pets, toys, and transmogs to the citizens of Azeroth. To celebrate, players who have earned the monthly special reward from the trading Post twelve times will be rewarded with a new achievement, “Trading Post Enthusiast” along with a new color-shifting transmog — the Burden of Unrelenting Justice transmog set.With the release of the Seeds of Renewal content update, players who complete the twelve months will also receive two non-color-shifting sets representing the day and night version of the color-shifting transmog for a total of three sets retroactively. Players who earn the achievement after the launch of the Seeds of Renewal Content update will automatically receive all three sets for their collection.Don’t worry if January isn’t your month and you come up a little short. You don’t need to earn the special reward twelve times consecutively to get the achievement and the transmog sets.At the first of each month, players with an active account in good standing will receive 500 Trader’s Tender automatically every month from a chest called the Collector’s Cache. If you don’t have active game time on your account or aren’t a subscriber at the start of a new month, don’t worry. Your Tender will be awarded on the first day of the month when you do have game time or an active subscription. This will be the same amount for everyone, regardless of how you pay for your game time.Complete monthly activities listed in the new Traveler’s Log. Each month features a rotating, themed set of activities. These activities provide the opportunity to earn up to 500 additional Trader’s Tender. There’s only a set amount of Tender you can earn each month through completing activities, so you won’t need to complete all the ones in the log each month. You’ll be able to pick and choose from a variety of fun in-game activities to easily earn Tender. Players can choose to earn by continuing to play the game as they already do, such as completing quests, competing in battlegrounds, participating in holiday activities, and even running Mythic+ dungeons. But you can also choose to take part in activities uniquely designed for the month.Before the month comes to an end, if you haven’t purchased that one “must-have” item yet, don’t worry. You can “freeze” an item so you can purchase it later. When you freeze an item, it will stay available month over month until it is purchased or replaced.If this month’s offerings didn’t have the items you wanted, you can hang on to your Trader’s Tender to spend later. It won’t go anywhere, and unspent Tender will continue to accumulate each month.Learn more about the Trading Post in our previously published news post on the official site.