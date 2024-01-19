January 19th Blizzard News & Blue Post Roundup

Stay up to date with World of Warcraft
when you join us each week as we round up some of the latest top blue posts and discussions.
Here are this week's highlights:Follower Dungeon Experience Increased
:
Conquest Cap
- Details were shared on an increase in experience earned from the feature that went live earlier this week.
:
Mythic+ Affix Issue
- With next week’s reset, the Conquest cap will be removed. In addition, Spoils of War will become active, providing increases to Conquest and Honor earned.
:
- A hotfix was deployed, so Afflicted Souls are no longer treated as players.