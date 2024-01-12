January 12th Blizzard News & Blue Post Roundup

Stay up to date with World of Warcraft
Here are this week's highlights:
Dragonflight
Tindral Sageswift Tuning
- Season 4 Polls are Open
Players can vote in polls to decide the appearance of their class’s armor in Season 4, along with the tier-set bonus for their specialization.
- Some changes are planned for this encounter in the next week.
WoW Classic
- Season of Discovery Tuning
The latest class tuning changes that affected hunters and priests, were posted this week.