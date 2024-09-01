Item Level 593 to 604 Veteran Track Polearm Appears to Be World Drop from Azj-Kahet

Doesn't the Wowhead app have any drop data collected on this yet?
Praise the Molearm
Oh, is THAT how you get it? Interesting; I saw some DK on my server showing it off during day 2 of Early Access but I genuinely haven't seen anyone use it otherwise.
Thought this was for the mole people? A Molearm I remember it being called lmaoooo
I got it in a Delve dropped at 571
https://www.twitch.tv/videos/2231250537?t=04h38m35s From a twitch VOD and can be an offhand.
Unless that proc is a huge part of your DPS I can't see losing your main stat ever being worth it except on a tank
no agi or str ew
no main stat makes this an instant no