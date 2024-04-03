This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
10.2.5
PTR
10.2.6
It Will Take Six Years to Unlock All the Colors on the Duck Disguiser - Blizzard Has Confirmed
Live
Posted
1 minute ago
by
DiscordianKitty
It will take six years to unlock all the colors on the
Duck Disguiser
toy from Noblegarden, Blizzard has confirmed in a recent forum post.
Six Year Challenge
The Duck Disguiser is a toy that allows players to transform into a tiny duck of various colors. This toy, along with a choice of six disguises, is rewarded through a Noblegarden questline introduced this year. Since the questline can only be repeated once per event, this means it's only possible to unlock one disguise a year.
As we've already reported
, unlocking a disguise is character-specific rather than account-wide. Characters who haven't unlocked any disguises can place the toy, but don't get an option to change their appearance.
In a recent forum thread, a player asked if this was a bug. Blizzard responded to clarify that it is intentional, and future disguises are meant to be collected in future events - therefore it should not be reported as a bug. The post also directs players who would like to see this changed to feedback/suggestions - suggesting Blizzard would be open to making a change based on community response.
This is not a bug and the intention is that other colour variations are collected in future events.
So if you think this should be changed it would be through feedback/suggestions, rather than a bug report.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News