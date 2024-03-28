Issues with Primal Storms Availability - Reduced Spawns, Concentration in Azure Span and Waking Shores

Dream rifts cause the reduction in spawns perhaps?
God bless <3
I thought I had to drop the Lariat recipe. If not, the achievement is easy.
It was reduced in patch 10.0.7 when they added the storm event at the Forbidden Reach. Part of the cause of this problem is that there was logic in place at launch that prevented both storms from occurring in the same zone and from being the same type of storm. Since that restriction no longer applies, we end up with situations like the other day where there were 3 Firestorms in Azure Span within 4 cycles.
Exactly what the first comment said: the Dream event reduced the Storm event from 2 to 1 when it hit live servers with the sub-patch. Not sure if this was an intended change due to the increase in activities or just poor code preventing one from happening.
Not even that bad, Legendary Album requires specific world quests to spawn and they only change every 3.5 days instead of 3hrs.
I'm generally sympathetic to the complaints about RNG, achievements, FOMO, etc....but this is a non-issue. Just wait, the storms will spawn, go kill 200 mobs, move on. This is nowhere near the issue that some of the other Grand Meta achieves have had in the past.
so are we gonna keep making articles to get parts of this achieve nerfed until it becomes a free log-in bonus?
Day9: Still havent slept in fear I will miss the firestorm in Ohn'ahran plains. Surely it will pop soon.... surely. :')
I just want to say, THANK YOU for posting about this. Seeing it broken down like that really illustrates how much of a problem this achievement is now for people just starting it (like me). Seeing the break down of 4 - 5 - 7 - 30 is just demoralizing. If they broke it down by storm type too, it would probably be like 4 (3 earth storms) - 5 (4 frost storms) - 7 (3 fire/3 thunder/1 frost) - 30 (15 frost/15 air). Even worse. At that rate, it would take me farming storms till the end of TWW to have a chance at getting Taivan since I'm away from my computer working between about 5:30am and 5pm M-F now, and I only get one day to play all day usually. I don't even get to participate in many storms.As history has seen though, once an issue is highlighted here, Blizzard sees it and typically makes changes rather quickly now a days. So here's hoping that by the weekly reset, they can decide on a change and implement it.
Bad coding by wow programmers. Shocker.
There is no need to nerf these at all, they were meant to be done over a period of time. I've done these over the course of the past 2 months and got the achieve weeks ago, before they announced there'd be a meta.People need to realize that these achievements are meant to be a "I've played DF, I beat the game". Nerfing everything that requires either patience or a little bit of RNG kind of defeats the purpose. There is still a bunch of weeks for Season3, and we're also months away from a new expansion.I can agree nerfing Seething Orbs, most people me included did it with shard swapping and very late in the night. But everything else on the meta should be fair to obtain just playing the game.
I don't think I've heard when the cutoff date is for getting this achievement and the Taivan mount. I'd guess it's the pre-patch, which means we have several months to go, right? I'm not sweating any of this for now, but if it turns out I only have a few weeks I'd worry a bit.
Ah yes, here come all the "everything that isn't incredibly inconvenient is a handout" clowns.Making the zone rotation a bit less skewed doesn't change the actual requirements.