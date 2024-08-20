Invisibility Potions Updated to Share Cooldown with Combat Potions

what is this? this isn't hero talent showdown
No brainer. W
rare M+ W change
Hotfixed in 3...2...1...
big W sheesh
Yay. Now I have something new I NEED to carry on me or my group will fail.I love having to spend money on wow tokens to play the game!Hopefully, I get to craft gear that costs 300k again too. I love doing that!
I wish blizz would do the same with the engineering nitro boost too
always has to be a downside
another change to try and break m plus meta
Now just need to cut down some keybinds for majority of specs so I can find a place to bind combat potions to..
This is an awesome change - can we also have it so that mana potions aren't shared with combat potions? I'd love to be able to use stat potions and a base mana potion. (Ones like the current potion of frozen focus I still consider combat potions rather than a mana potion) I just don't use potions as a healer because of the "what if I need mana?" comes up in a pinch and I can't because the ultimate potion of power has already put it on cooldown if I were to use one. Ultimately not the end of the world if this never gets implemented, but it'd be awesome
No point in brining a rogue now.
They started off with an easy W, and turned it directly into a meh change.
Huge, every time invis potions were involved in my m+ keys. I had to unbind my ultimate power potions as I was scared that I instinctively use or fat finger them shortly before the skip. I don't have to worry about it any more and zug zug all the way.
No way this is intended. This is too good of a change.