Inside Blizzard's Exhilarating 4D Ride - Escape From Dalaran at gamescom 2024

Ah, yes, the 4 dimensions of space: width, height, depth and wind.
Poor Dalaran, how many times has it been "destroyed" now? 3 times?
That is so cool, sad the people not going can't experience it! Would be awesome experiencing that!
this looks cool :DTo bad over 50% of the WoW player base is missing out.Maybe one day in the future..
okay now, show the actual ride cause the 99% of players wont be able to afford to go.
Please make it available on actual VR for people who have headsetsI wish so hard to have acces to a VR mod for wow one day !
Really we have to go on a limited time ride in Germany to experience the whole expansion now