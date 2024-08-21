Inside Blizzard's Exhilarating 4D Ride - Escape From Dalaran at gamescom 2024





To commemorate the release of World of Warcraft: The War Within, Blizzard is heading to gamescom 2024 to give fans a one-of-a-kind VR experience. Blizzard’s brand new 4D ride, Escape From Dalaran, thrusts you into a fully immersive simulation of Azeroth set during the devastating Nerubian invasion of Dalaran. Through advanced haptics, spatial audio, wind simulation, and six axes of motion, riders will be immersed in World of Warcraft like never before. IGN got a behind-the-scenes look at the ride’s development, interviewing the teams that brought this experience to life, and detailing the creative process and the tech that made it possible.



This groundbreaking experience will only be at gamescom from August 22nd to the 25th, but even if you can’t check out Escape From Dalaran for yourself, many more adventures await you in World of Warcraft: The War Within when it releases on August 26th for PC and Mac.



