Initial Delve Tuning Hotfixes - Minibosses Removed from Tier 8 and Scaling

"take longer than earlier in the week" I thought these were suppose to be 10-15 minute instances. That's what they said. the increase to enemy health pools in group delves make them take easily 30 minutes. some of these guys are sponges, and I'm putting out 500k dps as fury.
I feel the only nerf here is Brann. He used to be the weapon of choice and now he is a measly side trinket that can barely cap the enemy unless it's last hit :( BRING BACK OP BRANN!
im literally looking at the mini boss Anub'vir right now tho....
they keep tunning with nerf/buff the content that only matters on those first 2 weeks. Next week and ahead no one is doing delves anymore cuz M+ is out. And for the delve rewards and the FoS achiev we can do this on the last week o the season with optimized and endgame gear. Nice try but Delves are trash xddno one will care about delves next week, just nerf this &*!@ to the ground, let ppl do w/e they wants
It was fine before any hotfixes wtf are they doing?
def better than last night --- at least it something
Mini bosses weren’t even hard
As Spriest the scaling isn't really the issue. Doesn't matter that it takes longer, interrupt timers on bosses require a 15 second kick. I tried a T8 Earthcrawl Mine today with no big issues, only to be completed blocked by the boss there because I can't interrupt that second curse
So they reduced spell damage by 20% only to buff it back up by 12.5%? Why am I rejoicing if this is the case?I solo'd t8 delves using Brann early on, it wasn't exactly easy but it wasn't difficult either, I still needed to at least know what I was doing with the bosses of each delve. The group stuff was way WAY too easy, so I agree a buff was required; however, it seems overkill.Also, the changes to Brann have made him very much useless for me as a DPS class. He can't help me as a healer as I cannot tank; and, he can no longer tank in DPS so simply dies after dealing some damage so isn't good for anything apart from some small packs.Not quite sure who delves are for at this point. Not good solo content, not good group content. Still better than World Souls, but finding lint on my shirt is better than World Souls so yeah.
It's the basic melee hits that need attention as well...
Even week 1 Torghast was tuned better than this. Incredible how badly this has been rolled out. I really hope they get it right soon otherwise it'll cast a long shadow over what could be a great feature.
People wanted meaningful solo content. They got something challenging and meaningful, immediately complain.These delves were doable with strategy and skill, you're all going to complain them into more boring 1 shot everything in less than 1 rotation chores.