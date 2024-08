Incoming Buffs to Residual Memories Drops from Radiant Echoes Pre-Patch Event

Completing smaller objectives in the Radiant Echoes event now award 200 Residual Memories, up from 100.

With the upcoming changes to the event, you will also complete more smaller objectives as you clear the way for the final Remembered Boss.

As of the testing on the PTR, these drops are NOT daily locked!

Killing the Remembered Boss now awardsper kill, up from 500. In addition to this, the Remembered Boss also drops 2-5 Drake's Awakened Crest per kill.The weekly quests (that will be turned warband-bound daily quests after the changes go live) - Broken Masquerade Only Darkness , now award, up from 1500.