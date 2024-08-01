Incoming Buffs to Residual Memories Drops from Radiant Echoes Pre-Patch Event

- Completing smaller objectives in the Radiant Echoes event now award 200 Residual Memories, up from 100.
With the upcoming changes to the event, you will also complete more smaller objectives as you clear the way for the final Remembered Boss.
Killing the Remembered Boss now awards 1400 Residual Memories
per kill, up from 500. In addition to this, the Remembered Boss also drops 2-5 Drake's Awakened Crest
per kill.
- As of the testing on the PTR, these drops are NOT daily locked!
The weekly quests (that will be turned warband-bound daily quests after the changes go live) - Broken Masquerade
, Champion of the Waterlords
, Only Darkness
, now award 3000 Residual Memories
, up from 1500.