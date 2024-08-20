In-Game Mounts and Pets for Purchasing SteelSeries World of Warcraft Limited Edition Collection

The Sword of Sargeras changed the course of history on Azeroth, and this mousepad depicts its grandeur. Adorn your desk with this XXL-sized, micro-woven cloth mat to set the tone and ensure a smooth, optimal surface for your mouse and keyboard.
- FREE IN-GAME ITEM — Receive the Battle Turtle mount as a digital reward in-game
- Exclusive QcK micro-woven cloth for maximum control
- Optimized for low and high CPI tracking movements
- Durable and washable for easy cleaning
- Top choice of esports pros for more than 15 years
- 900 mm x 400 mm x 4 mm