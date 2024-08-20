In-Game Mounts and Pets for Purchasing SteelSeries World of Warcraft Limited Edition Collection

SteelSeries x World of Warcraft

In-Game Rewards

Grinning Reaver - An old Shop mount from WoD that was removed in ~2019.

Lil' Flameo - One of three mini Pitlord battle pet that was added in 10.2.7, this is the first time this version has been available

Savage Ebony Battle Turtle - The Steelseries website mentions a Battle Turtle which we believe to be this one, as it's source is listed as 'Promotion' and looks similar. This is the first time it will have been available, though the Green and Blue versions were previously obtained from the trading post.

Arctis Nova 7





Free in-game item with purchase: receive the Grinning Reaver mount as a digital reward

Premium Neodymium Magnetic Drivers for an ultra-detailed soundscape

AI-powered noise cancelling mic with stealth retractable design

38-hour battery life with USB-C Fast Charge

Multi-platform USB-C dongle works with PC, Mac, PlayStation 4/5, Switch, Meta Quest 2, and mobile

ComfortMAX System for adjustable fit with a PVD-coated steel headband Celebrate World of Warcraft's 20th anniversary with this special Limited Edition gaming headset. Equip this Arctis Nova 7 Wireless to immerse yourself in pristine audio quality with powerful comms so nothing stands in your champion's way.

Aerox 9





FREE IN-GAME ITEM — Receive the Lil' Flameo pet as a digital reward in-game

STUNNING RGB — Radiant 3-zone PrismSync RGB shines in 16.8 million configurable colors

ULTRA LIGHTWEIGHT — Purposefully designed holey shell reduces weight to 99g for effortless, fast gameplay

18 PROGRAMMABLE BUTTONS — Execute the toughest rotations and instantly access plenty of shortcuts with a 12-button side panel

PERFORMANCE TO OUTLAST YOU — Extensive 180-hour battery life enabled by lag-free Quantum 2.0 Wireless technology with 2.4GHz for gaming and Bluetooth 5.0

NEXT-GEN SWITCHES — Golden Micro IP54 switches last longer than a lifetime for crispy clicks, with added dust and water resistance Gear up for MMO gameplay with this 18-button Aerox 9 Wireless, with a specially molded build featuring a prominent World of Warcraft logo surrounded by RGB.

Booster Pack: Alliance/Horde





WORLD OF WARCRAFT EDITION — Showcase your allegiance to the Alliance /Horde with these unique speaker plates and headband

FREE IN-GAME ITEM — Receive the Battle Turtle mount as a digital reward in-game

MAGNETIC SPEAKER PLATES — Transparent speaker plates easily snap and display the insignia and color motifs of the Alliance

ADJUSTABLE HEADBAND — Nylon headband stretches overhead and distributes weight for optimal comfort; embossed with the warcry: "For the Alliance/Horde!"

COMPATIBILITY — Fits SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro line and Nova 7 Wireless headsets Declare your allegiance: For the Alliance/Horde! Proclaim your loyalty once and for all with Alliance/Horde-themed speaker plates and a headband with the warcry of the Alliance/Horde.

Artisan Keycap

WORLD OF WARCRAFT EDITION — Azeroth changed forever when the Sword fell. This handmade Artisan Keycap depicts the life-altering event, also showcasing the game logo

FREE IN-GAME ITEM — Receive the Battle Turtle mount as a digital reward in-game

ARTISAN DESIGN — The intricate detail on the handmade keycap incorporates a unique and memorable touch to your keyboard, showcasing a symbol of your past and upcoming achievements

AUTHENTICITY GUARANTEED — Made from resin and individually numbered, achieved from a special collaboration between SteelSeries and Blizzard

QcK XXL Mousepad