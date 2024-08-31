Improvements to Auction House Lag Planned for Next Maintenance

That tweet goes so hard
at least they are addressing the issue, working on fixing, and not ignoring out issues and please -- GG Blizzard.
meanwhile everyone spamming its botters and tsm users :((
Cool, cool. Now disable the APIs for auction house addons.
So no AH until reset? Cannot even buy some bags for alt char, feels like a joke.Just disable any TSM addon support finally. It's not healthy for game.
This is a fascinating system to watch honestly as a system engineer by trade. Likely there are hundreds of thousands of player purchase transactions (or way more) going on per second that have to be handled correctly. The stock exchange example from the real world is a perfect example.
Would much rather see the serves offline for a couple of hours and have this fixed...
So much for people's theories that it was related to addons. It was database related and server side, not client side. Guess we'll see a temporary fix for now and a more permanent one hopefully with the 11.0.5 patch.
The linked Tweet gives absolute no ETA for the improvements to go live.The only thing it communicates are some context on the issue, and the report that there are work in progress to fix the problem.Please stop with the click bait.
What about all the ghost items? Tried to buy every mining pick on the AH 2 days in a row and they are never really there, just keep saying item not found.
I really wish Blizzard would stop using Twitter. There are several alternatives, just choose one or multiple.
ban traders that cancel their auctions within 5s of putting it up over 100 times in a day.
Fair enough that they're working on the issue. However, I still don't undertsand how is it that I can sell stuff (without seeing my listings), but cannot buy anything (whilst seeing listings, but having my buyouts not go through). Who is buying my things?Not complaining, it's great that I'm selling, just a genuinely baffling thing to me.
and quest and auto looting and dc while dragon mounting
This has been an issue every expansion for the last 4 at least. I remember BFA having a HUGE AH problem.
Not sure why everyone is bashing addons when even the Senior Game Producer admitted it was their fault.