This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
11.0.2
PTR
11.0.0
Beta
Improvements to Auction House Lag Coming with Weekly Maintenance
Live
Posted
23 seconds ago
by
Anshlun
Senior Game Producer Tom Ellis commented on X, formerly Twitter, about the issues happening with the Auction House in The War Within. They mentioned that there are plans to improve the situation with the Weekly Reset while they work on a permanent solution to the core issue.
Tom Ellis
So what’s going on with the Auction House is an interesting tech problem, a well meaning and simple design change caused a DB table that used to hold 20-60k rows to now contain tens of millions. Not a problem by itself but we’ve got some code changes to make to support this new world we live in. We’re going to throw more hardware at the problem with maintenance while people far more clever than me work on actual solutions.
The WoW Auction House is a complex transactional system similar to that of Stock Exchanges worldwide. These systems are susceptible to small changes in transaction times, which can have cascading effects, leading to the whole system ending up stuck or incredibly slowing down almost to a halt, so it isn't surprising to see that such a change has impacted it so much. Hopefully, these changes coming with the next maintenance window, likely during the Weekly Reset, will remedy the issues until they can figure out ways to address the underlying issues.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post