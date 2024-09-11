Improve your Patron Order Experience - No Mats; No Make

I've gotten maybe 10% with all mats provided lol
Kind of sad how many addons are needed for basic quality of life in the UI. The better solution to this overall is to not have any no mats crafting orders in the game.
no mats patron orders are fine, and keep mat prices better
The problem is you need to make the orders that require your own mats if you want a decent amount of acuity, given almost no patron orders are fully customer provided
You could already see the rewards from the work order without clicking in to it, you just need to mouse over the bag icon next to the gold reward on the work order
An addon isn't really needed for this. The info is just a click or hover away.