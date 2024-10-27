Impact of the Brutosaur on the WoW Token - Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 349

I updated @SamadanPlaysWoW s old Brutosaur before Extinction Sheet, if you dont have it and plan to pay with gold this is a wonderful way to track your progress, if you do this, and post about it, please let me know, id love to see everyone's quests <3https://t.co/T6BXt6yruo— Drizzling Rose (@DrizzlingRose) October 25, 2024
The worst move ever made by blizzard ngl
I mean, who DOESN'T have $95 U.S. and 50 Alts, all at the WoW Gold Limit?(Sarcasm)(Sarcasm)(Sarcasm)(Sarcasm)
As disgusting as amount of Fails during TWW. Money is money. F making the game not buggy mess or get some dev that use brain. Pile of L moments.
as my main goal was to get gold cap t o hopefully snipe brutosaut, this was immediate buy, for only two millions, transfered most of my gold, and then paid like 10 euros for rest of it and i am happy
Thought this would also talk some about the dip in token prices after that peak, really surprised me in EU it even went a lot lower than it was before the Brutosaur.Personally, i had no plans of ever getting it, especially after seeing the prices spike so much. But the next day i realised i could get it for 'only' 1,7M or so, so figured why not ^^