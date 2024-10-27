Impact of the Brutosaur on the WoW Token - Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 349

There's a New Brutosaur in Town!



They are still on the "capped" incline Rate, the graph is no where near smoothing out.

Speaking of EU Prices, it wouldn't surprise me if the Token reaches 500k (445k currently) today, marking it as an all time high.



Higest before was like 470k on the BFA announcement iirc.





So everyone wants to buy the new mount but tokens are getting bought instantly. Here is a macro that will give you a fighting chance to get them.



/script C_WowTokenPublic.BuyToken()



Go to the ah token section and just spam it until it says internal auction error then you have to wait one minute to try again. Don't bother clicking okay on the out of stock check back later prompt it doesn't matter. Just spam the macro until you can click yes to buying a token and then keep the mouse where the yes button is so you can instantly buy one if it comes up.If you are not fast enough to click yes and someone else buys it before you then your gold will be in the mail. Just keep at it untill you can get the 6 tokens needed to buy the mount. It took me about 10 minutes to buy the 6 tokens for the mount. Happy token hunting my fellow goblins.



Update: If it stops working try relogging.



I updated @SamadanPlaysWoW s old Brutosaur before Extinction Sheet, if you dont have it and plan to pay with gold this is a wonderful way to track your progress, if you do this, and post about it, please let me know, id love to see everyone's quests <3https://t.co/T6BXt6yruo — Drizzling Rose (@DrizzlingRose) October 25, 2024

Inscription Weirdness

Herb Prices Crashing?



This is why your herb prices are tanking



Those weren't even the cheapest. Just happened to be a screenshot I got. Just look at those quantities. It just takes a handful of alchemist to thaumaturge those into herbs on mass scale.



I don't think it's really leather price dropping, leather prices have been depressed for a while. I think it's actually alchemists coming online to be able to do the thaumaturgy at both r1 and r2.



FWIW, I transmuted about 20k stormcharged leather today.... and there's clearly tens of thousands more.



The first day I was able to R1>R2 I was making 30-45% margins. Then most of the profits evaporated. But for some reason this weekend leather was just a few gold cheaper... but more importantly, in huge quantities. So ended up sitll making 10-15%.



All mats are going down, that's how the expansion goes, it's not just thaum mats. R1/R2 have also converged so there is not much of a difference now in being able to thaum r1 into r2.



There are actually times when r1 is higher price than r2 mats now. Supply/demand has dropped off at this point as most people have higher gear for their content and aren't needing to enchant/gem/gear as much as in the beginning





Expansion release (and major content updates to lesser extent) always have this slow drop in prices, until 2-8 weeks later prices tank when massively. I always make sure whatever I craft, I sell immediately. So hope that was the lesson you learned. Not every expansion have prices stayed this high even for this long. Ofc we haven't even fully tanked yet, think we'll still drop by over half before year's end.



Mining 70-80 for Gold

Further Reading