Immortal Dragonflight Leveling Bug Fix on the Way - Interview with Windows Central
Live
Posted
40 minutes ago
by
Archimtiros
In a new
interview with Windows Central
, Game Director Ion Hazzikostas confirmed that the Prismatic Blessing given to characters leveling through Dragonflight content is bugged, unintentionally making them immortal! A fix is already planned for the coming days.
Ion Hazzikostas, via Windows Central
"When we converted Dragonflight to become the new default leveling experience, we received feedback from playtesting and user focus groups that some of the zones and content that were originally built for veteran level 70+ players could feel overwhelming to true new players who were still trying to learn the basics of combat."
"In The War Within, we added a “training-wheels” set of zone buffs themed around the different dragonflights, intended to only apply if you are a new player on your first playthrough (i.e. haven't unlocked Chromie Time, never had a max-level character, etc.). One of these buffs is a "cheat death" that should save you from one death every so often. Unfortunately, there is a bug with that buff, and the cooldown isn't working. We're fixing this as we speak, and it should be resolved in the coming days."
Although the Game Director states that buffs are only meant for new players on their first playthrough, they're actually available for
all characters below level 70
, making the already simple leveling experience dramatically easier - even more so since the hour long cooldown on
Ruby Blessing
is completely ignored!
Players can still die out of combat, but are otherwise immortal, no matter how much damage they take!
Although leveling and the open world has been lamented by many to be trivially easy in the modern game, the buffs are said to be intended to reduce the learning curve for brand new players.
Prismatic Blessing
Emerald Blessing
,
Obsidian Blessing
,
Blessing of the Bronze Dragonflight
,
Azure Blessing
, and
Ruby Blessing
grant a wide variety of very powerful buffs to compensate, though that also has a noticeable downside as players who reach level 70 immediately lose all of those benefits, dramatically pulling back on their speed, power, and survivability upon moving into a new expansion. Not only does this make the following leveling experience relatively harder, it changes the gameplay experience as well - no longer moving as fast, casting as often, or surviving as much in a manner that could very well put off new players who aren't prepared for it.
1
Comment by
aaron000
on 2024-10-02T20:40:32-05:00
LOL
1
