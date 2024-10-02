Immortal Dragonflight Leveling Bug Fix on the Way - Interview with Windows Central

Ion Hazzikostas, via Windows Central

"When we converted Dragonflight to become the new default leveling experience, we received feedback from playtesting and user focus groups that some of the zones and content that were originally built for veteran level 70+ players could feel overwhelming to true new players who were still trying to learn the basics of combat."



"In The War Within, we added a “training-wheels” set of zone buffs themed around the different dragonflights, intended to only apply if you are a new player on your first playthrough (i.e. haven't unlocked Chromie Time, never had a max-level character, etc.). One of these buffs is a "cheat death" that should save you from one death every so often. Unfortunately, there is a bug with that buff, and the cooldown isn't working. We're fixing this as we speak, and it should be resolved in the coming days."

